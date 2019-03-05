Two men, police ranks charged in connection with bird-smuggling to US

Four men, including two serving members of the Guyana Police Force, yesterday made an appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, after being charged with various offences.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan were Gregory Ramkellawan, 40, a driver of Good Hope, East Coast Demerara; Premraj Ram 31, an excavator operator of Lusignan, East Coast Demerara; Denzil Williams, 32, a special constable of Timehri, East Bank Demerara, and Alex Heywood, 23, a police constable of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

The first charge stated that the quartet between November 1, 2018 and December 8, 2018, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) Timehri, conspired with each other and persons unknown to export a quantity of specimens, namely finches, through CJIA, without authorization of the Guyana Wildlife Conservation and Management Commission or other competent authority.

It was further alleged that between the same period, Williams and Heywood corruptly obtained from Ramkellawan for themselves and persons unknown, the sum of $600,000, as an inducement or reward for allowing him to export a quantity of specimens, namely finches through the CJIA, without the authorization of the Guyana Wildlife Conservation and Management Commission or other competent authority.

The men pleaded not guilty to the charges after they were read to them. They were all represented by attorney-at-law Mark Conway, who asked that his clients be released on reasonable bail.

The lawyer told the court that Heywood has been a serving member of the Guyana Police Force for the past five years and is attached to the Criminal Investigation Department. The lawyer added that Williams has been a Special Constable for the past three years and has no antecedents.

He went on to say that his clients all cooperated with the police during the investigation and are not flight risks.

It was reported that Ramkellawan departed CJIA on December 8, 2018 and travelled to the US, where he attempted to leave the John F Kennedy International Airport. He was caught with 70 birds hidden in curlers that were in his carry-on luggage.

As such, Ramkellawan was refused entry and sent back to Guyana the following day.

This discovery led the ranks from the Major Crimes Investigation Unit to issue a wanted bulletin for Ramkellawan.

Ramkellawan subsequently turned himself over at the Criminal Investigation Department. There he was told of the offence, cautioned, and gave a statement on how he took the birds through CJIA.

As such, Ram was arrested and he, too, under caution, admitted that he recruited Ramkellawan to carry out the birds through CJIA. He also told the ranks the role Williams and Heywood played in committing the offence.

As such, further investigation was carried out and CCTV footage was retrieved from the airport, which showed Ramkellawan’s movements until he boarded the aircraft.

CCTV footage showed Ramkellawan at the scanning machine, checking in. Heywood exited the area, looked in the direction of Ramkellawan, and continued walking when he was not authorized to leave his point of duty, which was at the front of the airport at the narcotics branch.

While Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield made no objections to bail being granted to the defendants, he asked that conditions be attached.

The Magistrate after listening to the facts released Ramkellawan and Ram on $100,000 bail each, while Heywood and Williams were released on $150,000 each.

Conditions of the bail are that they report to the CID Headquarters every Friday until the hearing and determination of the trial.

They were instructed to make their next court appearance on March 8 for statements.