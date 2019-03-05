Latest update March 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

Trio held in Stabroek Market raid charged for ganja possession

Mar 05, 2019 News 0

Following a sting operation which was conducted last Saturday at the Stabroek Market, three persons yesterday made an appearance before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty to answer individual charges of possession of marijuana.
Orlando Rickets, Uland Williams and Dwayne Harvey were arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and all pleaded guilty after the charges were read.

The three accused

In the case of Rickets, his charge read that on March 2, 2019 at Stabroek Market, he had in his possession, two grams of cannabis.
For Williams, the court heard that on the same date and location, he had in his possession, 8 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.
Finally, in Harvey’s case, the charge read that he had one gram of cannabis.
Police prosecutor Quinn Harris presented the facts.
On the day in question, police ranks from the Brickdam Police Station and the Tactical Service Unit conducted a joint operation.
Persons were stopped and searched during the raid. The defendants were among the persons and they were found with a quantity of seeds, stems and leaves suspected to be cannabis. They were then cautioned, told of the allegation and taken into custody where the charge was made out against them.
Harvey and Rickets were fined $5,000 each and are to serve eight hours community service or in default spend five days in prison.
On the other hand, Williams who pleaded to be granted the same sentence was informed that the articles found in his possession do not carry such a sentence because of the amount. As such, he changed his plea to not guilty.
Williams was then placed on bail in the sum of $20,000. He was instructed to return to court on March 18.

