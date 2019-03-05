Teen accused of giving false info to police, other charges

Shamar Davis, a mason was yesterday hauled before a city magistrate and slapped with three charges after he allegedly gave false information to the police, escaped lawful custody and is accused of violent robbery.

The first charge alleged that on February 12, 2019 at High Street, Georgetown, Davis and others robbed Sherlock Cummings of $3,000 cash, a BLU cell phone and a silver chain- a total value of $29,000 – and also immediately before, during or after, he used personal violence on the said victim.

Also it was alleged that on March 1, 2019 at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, the defendant gave Police Constable Hope, a peace officer, information in writing knowing same to be false.

Finally, it was alleged that on March 1, 2019 at the Brickdam Police Station, the accused, being in lawful custody for the criminal offence of robbery with violence and giving false information, escaped from custody.

Davis denied all the allegations after they were read to him by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

According to the defendant, who is 18 years of age and hails from Guyhoc Park, Georgetown, he was around the said location at the time of the robbery and the victim claimed that he looked like one of the suspects. Davis also held out that he is innocent of the charges.

“The police just pick me up from what that man said. I just happen to be there. When I was in custody, the police beat me up bad. I didn’t try to escape is another man that was handcuffed to me.”

Police prosecutor Quinn Harris objected to bail being granted to the defendant based on the fact that personal violence was used and the serious nature of the allegations.

The facts of the charges indicated that the accused was in police custody for the criminal offence of robbery under arms and he was taken to court where he gave the wrong name and age.

The matter was stood down so that his particulars could be clarified. He was taken to the Brickdam Police Station where the correct information was revealed and the defendant admitted to the correction.

Davis then asked to go to the washroom where he broke out a section of the wall and moved to the next room and escaped through a window. The accused then jumped down from the second floor to the ground floor and as a result he received injuries.

He then attempted to run away with the police in pursuit; however, he met a dead end. Davis was subsequently caught and taken into custody.

After the facts were mentioned, Davis once again proclaimed his innocence; however three persons stood and highlighted their disagreement with his claims.

Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty then upheld the submission made by the prosecutor and refused to grant bail for the accused. The matter was then adjourned until March 18.