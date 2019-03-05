RFA Champions League Defending female champs Gladiators trounce Snatchers; Male champs Tabatinga held by Snatchers

Defending Rupununi Football Association (RFA) female champions Gladiators got off their quest to retain their title to a smashing start when they hammered Snatchers Football Club 4-0 in the opening match of the 2019 season at the Wadapna Centre Ground on Saturday evening last.

The feature match of the evening produced an exciting 2-2 draw between male defending champions Tabatinga FC and Snatchers FC.

Prior to the start of on-field action which was officially kicked off by President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Mr. Wayne Forde, brief remarks were presented by Forde, Mayor of Lethem His Worship Mr. John Macedo and Officer in Charge (OC) of the Lethem Police Station, Mr. Keithon King. Delivering the welcoming remarks was President of the RFA, Mr. Ryan Farias.

Mayor Macedo congratulated the RFA for pulling off their fourth such league which initially had 11 teams but has now grown to an astounding 47 (24 male 23 female).

“I have witnessed a few matches in the past and I must say that I was very impressed with the organisation that you have, running off of matches and the principles under which you run them, I must commend you for that.”

Macedo also gave the commitment of his Council to the RFA, special invites and fans to further enhance grounds in the Township.

“And we must have one within the very near future that will reach international standards. I will give to you today, my unreserved commitment to make that a reality along with some commitment from the GFF.”

OC King informed that he is a former goalkeeper of the Guyana Police Force Football Club and also played the game in school.

“I must let you know that sports is discipline. You must maintain that discipline so throughout the tournament I’ll be at various grounds and I’m looking to see fair play. The referee’s decision is final, so once again, maintain discipline and it would take you a far way.”

Forde, in his feature comments prior to officially kicking off the leagues which would be contested in six clusters (North Rupununi, South and South Central, Central, East Central, South Pakaraimas, Mahdia), complimented the RFA for the continued progression and development of the sport throughout the region.

“It is interesting that a small association that has limited access to some of the resources that many of their peers on coastland Guyana enjoys can be making this much progress over the course of three years.”

Forde was referring to the fact that the leagues commenced with some 11 clubs three years ago and now has in excess of 40 clubs.

“In every organization leadership is important and I want to commend president Farias for continuing in the footsteps of his predecessor Ken Grant who led this association well during his tenure. At the GFF we are seeing we are seeing improvement in every aspect of the game and we are here to support the development and to support the work of the association.”

The GFF is currently providing funding for the operations of the RFA Office as well as for the leagues and all tournaments including the Champions Leagues.

“I made a commitment to the Mayor that we would send our engineering team by the end of the new week to start design for one of the grounds we’ve identified and we will continue to partner with the council in bringing the ground to international standards over the next couple of months and years.”

Forde also stated that the RFA has earned every iota of support it is enjoying from the federation and from the other stakeholders in the community including the Mayor. He {Forde} posited that no one under the sound of his voice is a loser but yes, a champion would emerge.

“The fact that you guys are here to play competitively and to abide by the rules as was encouraged by the OC, everyone would emerge as a winner. Let’s pray and hope that everyone visiting this tournament and being part of the excitement over the next couple of months will conduct themselves respectfully and will not bring the game into disrepute, good luck and may we have a splendid competition.”

In the feature match, it was Snatchers which snatched the lead after a goalless opening 45 minutes. On 59 minutes, Alex Boston found the back of the nets for Snatchers. His teammate Vladimir Marques doubled the advantage in the 70th minute.

But even though Snatchers momentarily sensed an upset, the defending champions displayed lots of grit and focus to storm back with back to back goals of their own to earn an equal share of the spoils.

Travis Franklin in the 79th minute and Stephen Mc Donald in the 81st minute responded for Tabatinga to ensure the match ended in a draw.

Snatchers Female side held defending champions Gladiators to a goalless first half and actually dominated the champs. But there was a complete turn-around in the final 45 minutes as the champs made light work of their challengers hitting in four unanswered goals.

Sanrda Ramsarran led with a double in the 45th and 70the minute with one each from Satisha Sam in the 48th and Kimberly Kenyon in the 56th minute. The top eight (8) clubs emerging from both the male and female segments of the leagues would advance to the quarter finals.

The contesting clubs are as follows: Males – Mahdia Goal Getters, Surama, Paiwomak Warriors, Basin FC, Sun Parakeets, Strikers, Jaguars, Flash, United Warriors, Kanuku Harpies, Kanuku Warriors, Gladiators, Snatchers, Tabatinga, Guyana Rush Saints, Shiriri, Titans United, Challengers, Wowetta Thunderbolt, Hiawa Under Takers, Terminators, Snipers, Rising Stars and Far East United.

All the above clubs with the exception of Mahdia Goal Getters would be fielding female teams.

League action will run over a three month span with finals scheduled for June 1st, next. The male and female champions will each pocket $500,000 along with a trophy and medals.

Reserved for the second place teams is $300,000, while the respective third placed teams will receive $150,000, trophies and medals. Individual prizes will go to the MVP’s and Best Goalkeepers.