Latest update March 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Policies being devised to ward off dreaded Dutch disease – Jordan

Mar 05, 2019 News 0

Finance Minister, Winston Jordan has assured that the government is taking the necessary precautions to protect Guyana from the Dutch disease and the Resource Curse.
Speaking at the Sunday opening of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention, Minister Jordan said, “We are wary of the dreaded Dutch disease and the resource curse, and are actively devising policies to ensure that our other productive sectors remain competitive, even as our economy embarks on structural change.”
The economist added, “To further safeguard our impending wealth, my government has successfully developed and passed in Parliament, a Bill that sets out the regime for Guyana’s version of a sovereign wealth fund, which in our instance, is called the Natural Resource Fund (NRF).”
Jordan noted that the Fund is modeled after the best practices and principles of sovereign wealth funds. He said the Fund’s objectives include stabilization of public spending, minimizing a loss in economic competitiveness, fairly transferring natural resource wealth across generations, and financing national development priorities.
The Finance Minister said that while the Fund will initially receive petroleum revenues only, there are provisions to allow for excess mining and forestry revenues to be deposited in the Fund.
He said, “Though much of the current buzz surrounding Guyana pertains to the petroleum industry, I’d like to reassure you that wealth generated from the oil discoveries will be used to create an enabling environment for the growth of our other sectors. Withdrawals from the NRF will finance national development priorities as outlined in my Government’s new vision for Guyana–the Green State Development Strategy: Vision 2030.”
The Finance Minister continued, “This strategy prioritises investments in Guyana’s human capital, infrastructure and energy as we work towards diversifying our economic base and creating an enabling environment for investors. This means that you can be assured of an expanded pool of skilled labour which will be available to the sector and the cost of logistics will be significantly reduced as a result of investments of critical infrastructure.”
The economist added, “Upgraded roads, bridges and ports stretching across the breadth of Guyana, will increase the efficiency with which our resources can be extracted, and a clean and reliable energy source will increase the attractiveness of processing our mineral resources prior to exporting.”
The Finance Minister noted that the Government is also developing other oil and gas policies to safeguard local content, protect the environment and incubate human resources.
“We are committed to the development of all of our resources for the realization of the good life for all Guyanese,” expressed Minister Jordan.

More in this category

Sports

FBF, Al Sport Windball Cricket tournament Bladen Hall Multilateral, Annandale Secondary triumph; Zeeburg take Region three titles

FBF, Al Sport Windball Cricket tournament Bladen Hall Multilateral,...

Mar 05, 2019

Annandale Secondary and Bladen Hall Multilateral were crowned male and female champions respectively in region four, while Zeeburg made a clean sweep in region three by winning both male and female...
Read More
RFA Champions League Defending female champs Gladiators trounce Snatchers; Male champs Tabatinga held by Snatchers

RFA Champions League Defending female champs...

Mar 05, 2019

Bowlers, Boodwah hand Lusignan A comfortable win

Bowlers, Boodwah hand Lusignan A comfortable win

Mar 05, 2019

Milo Schools’ football tournament CWSS thrash Ann’s Grove 9-1 to highlight weekend’s play

Milo Schools’ football tournament CWSS thrash...

Mar 05, 2019

Georgetown Turf Club Gymkhana set for Sunday

Georgetown Turf Club Gymkhana set for Sunday

Mar 05, 2019

GASA Mash Swimming C/ships Aleka Persaud heads Carifta ‘A’ Qualifiers in six events Seaton (5), Mahaica siblings & Anderson also make ‘A’ times

GASA Mash Swimming C/ships Aleka Persaud heads...

Mar 05, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Service…Guyana-style

    The driver drove to the parking spot, aligned the vehicle into one of the lanes and then shut the engine down. I opened... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]