Pilot project approved for hearing impaired to participate in Drivers’ Exam

Government has taken action that will see deaf persons now being able to take Drivers’ Examinations.

According to the Ministry of Public Security yesterday, Minister Khemraj Ramjattan, in view of Cabinet’s decision (Amendment of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act, Chapter 51:02 To Include the Issuance of Drivers’ Permits to Deaf Drivers) on May 24 2018, has given the green light to commence a pilot programme in Division ‘A’, which will allow persons who are deaf to participate.

The commencement of the pilot programme was agreed to when the Minister met with the National Commission on Disability and the Deaf Association of Guyana on February 28, 2019 at the Ministry of Public Security.

Six persons from the deaf community in Guyana will now be included in the Pilot Project at a date to be announced later.

The pilot programme is one of the recommendations agreed to by Cabinet to facilitate the issuance of driver’s permit to persons who are hearing impaired.

The other recommendations include a rigorous national awareness campaign for the general populace including the beneficiaries and the implementation of issuances of driver’s licence to deaf drivers only for private and not commercial vehicles, given the present infrastructural development and culture of driving on Guyana’s roadways.

The Government of Guyana will continue to provide equality and insure non-discrimination for persons with disabilities as a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.