North Sophia man charged with wife’s murder

Latest update March 5th, 2019 12:59 AM
A man who is accused of fatally stabbing his wife was yesterday charged and remanded to prison for the offence.
Raymond Oselmo, 49, of North Sophia, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the murder charge was read to him.
Oselmo was not required to plead to the indictable offence which stated that on February 27, last, at North Sophia, Georgetown, he murdered Nadina Kalamadeen, his wife.
He was remanded and is expected to make his next court appearance on March 18.
According to reports, the woman was stabbed to death around 19:00 hrs on the day in question by Oselmo who was intoxicated. She was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital with multiple stab wounds to the chest and face. She was pronounced dead on arrival.
