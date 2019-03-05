Miner gets 18 months for chopping pastor

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday sentenced a miner to 18 months’ imprisonment after he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and pleaded guilty to an unlawful wounding charge.

Twenty-seven year-old Shane Blake of Cloud Land, Moruca, in the North West Magisterial District, pleaded guilty to the charge, which stated that on February 28 last, at Cloud Land, Moruca, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded David Bharrat.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday sentenced a miner to 18 months’ imprisonment after he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and pleaded guilty to an unlawful wounding charge.

Twenty-seven year-old Shane Blake of Cloud Land, Moruca, in the North West Magisterial District, pleaded guilty to the charge, which stated that on February 28 last, at Cloud Land, Moruca, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded David Bharrat.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that the victim, who is a missionary from Trinidad, was staying at the home of his father in Moruca where the incident occurred.

The court heard that on the day in question, Bharrat and Blake were involved in an argument. Blake became annoyed and dealt Bharrat a lash to the back of his head with a cutlass and a chop to the left side of his face.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that the victim, who is a missionary from Trinidad, was staying at the home of his father in Moruca where the incident occurred.

The court heard that on the day in question, Bharrat and Blake were involved in an argument. Blake became annoyed and dealt Bharrat a lash to the back of his head with a cutlass and a chop to the left side of his face.

The missionary fell unconscious and was rushed to the Suddie Hospital, where he was admitted.

A report was then made, an investigation carried out, and Blake was arrested for the offence.

The Prosecutor told the court that Blake was charged and convicted in 2016 for a similar offence. He added that Blake is in the habit of assaulting persons in his neighbourhood.

The Chief Magistrate after listening to the facts sentenced Blake.