Milo Schools’ football tournament CWSS thrash Ann’s Grove 9-1 to highlight weekend’s play

Latest update March 5th, 2019 12:59 AM
The seventh annual Milo Schools’ football tournament which is being supported by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) through funding from their
“Stop gender based violence” campaign, continued last weekend with six round-robin group matches at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue.
The pick of the matches last weekend was Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School’s (CWSS) 9-1 drubbing of Ann’s Grove Secondary. Wayne Wilson led the charge for the Lindeners with a hat-trick, while Andre Mayers, Tyrese Lewis and Randy Pickering each netted braces. Interestingly, Sidwell Albert opened scored in the 10th minute to put the East C
oast Demerara lads ahead.
Meanwhile, a brace of Chris Smith helped Vergenoegen edge Tucville 2-1 despite Dwayne Jones solitary strike.
St. Cuthbert’s Mission added helped their chances of advancing to the knockout round after a 59th minute goal from Keon Kattou helped allowed the winners to needle Cumming’s Lodge.
On Saturday, Raymond Bandhu and Tariq Pryce banged in one goal each to help Charlestown beat Tutorial High 2-0 in the opening match of the day.
The other two matches that were contested between Golden Grove & Uitvlugt, and Friendship & St. John’s College, respectively, both finished as goalless draws.
