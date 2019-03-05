Latest update March 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Milo Schools’ football tournament CWSS thrash Ann’s Grove 9-1 to highlight weekend’s play

Mar 05, 2019 Sports 0

The seventh annual Milo Schools’ football tournament which is being supported by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) through funding from their

Keon Kathow – St. Cuthbert’s Mission.

“Stop gender based violence” campaign, continued last weekend with six round-robin group matches at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue.
The pick of the matches last weekend was Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School’s (CWSS) 9-1 drubbing of Ann’s Grove Secondary. Wayne Wilson led the charge for the Lindeners with a hat-trick, while Andre Mayers, Tyrese Lewis and Randy Pickering each netted braces. Interestingly, Sidwell Albert opened scored in the 10th minute to put the East C

CWSS scorers from left, Andre Mayers, Tyrese Lewis, Wayne Wilson and Randy Pickering.

oast Demerara lads ahead.
Meanwhile, a brace of Chris Smith helped Vergenoegen edge Tucville 2-1 despite Dwayne Jones solitary strike.

St. Cuthbert’s Mission added helped their chances of advancing to the knockout round after a 59th minute goal from Keon Kattou helped allowed the winners to needle Cumming’s Lodge.
On Saturday, Raymond Bandhu and Tariq Pryce banged in one goal each to help Charlestown beat Tutorial High 2-0 in the opening match of the day.
The other two matches that were contested between Golden Grove & Uitvlugt, and Friendship & St. John’s College, respectively, both finished as goalless draws.

 

More in this category

Sports

FBF, Al Sport Windball Cricket tournament Bladen Hall Multilateral, Annandale Secondary triumph; Zeeburg take Region three titles

FBF, Al Sport Windball Cricket tournament Bladen Hall Multilateral,...

Mar 05, 2019

Annandale Secondary and Bladen Hall Multilateral were crowned male and female champions respectively in region four, while Zeeburg made a clean sweep in region three by winning both male and female...
Read More
RFA Champions League Defending female champs Gladiators trounce Snatchers; Male champs Tabatinga held by Snatchers

RFA Champions League Defending female champs...

Mar 05, 2019

Bowlers, Boodwah hand Lusignan A comfortable win

Bowlers, Boodwah hand Lusignan A comfortable win

Mar 05, 2019

Milo Schools’ football tournament CWSS thrash Ann’s Grove 9-1 to highlight weekend’s play

Milo Schools’ football tournament CWSS thrash...

Mar 05, 2019

Georgetown Turf Club Gymkhana set for Sunday

Georgetown Turf Club Gymkhana set for Sunday

Mar 05, 2019

GASA Mash Swimming C/ships Aleka Persaud heads Carifta ‘A’ Qualifiers in six events Seaton (5), Mahaica siblings & Anderson also make ‘A’ times

GASA Mash Swimming C/ships Aleka Persaud heads...

Mar 05, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Service…Guyana-style

    The driver drove to the parking spot, aligned the vehicle into one of the lanes and then shut the engine down. I opened... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]