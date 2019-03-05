Mechanic jailed for cocaine trafficking released on bail pending appeal

More than a month after he was found guilty and sentenced to four years’ imprisonment for trafficking cocaine and marijuana, 48-year-old Rajendra Persaud was released on $700,000 bail by a High Court Judge after a successful petition by his lawyer.

In addition to the jail sentence, Persaud was also ordered to pay a fine of $50M.

Persaud, a mechanic, was one of five men charged last year over a drug bust at Parika involving a large quantity of cocaine and marijuana. Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool found that on June 6, 2018, Persaud trafficked 35.080 kilograms (77 pounds) of cannabis and 13.812 kilograms (30 pounds) of cocaine.

His co-accused, Khamraj Lall, 39, of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo; Marlon Lawrence, 36, of Felicity, East Coast Demerara; Cleve Thornhill; and Doodnauth Chattergoon were freed after the Magistrate ruled that the prosecution failed to prove a case against the men beyond a reasonable doubt.