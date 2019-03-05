Houston bypass, Vlissengen Road targeted for improvements

As work steams ahead with a number of key roadways as part of a wider transportation plan, Government has announced plans to improve the Houston bypass, East Bank Demerara and Vlissengen Road, Georgetown.

The bypass diverts south along Mandela Avenue to the East Bank Demerara four-lane thoroughfare. It takes traffic heading from the Timehri airport, West Bank of Demerara and the hinterland, to the East Coast of Demerara.

Vlissengen Road is a key artery in the city that connects with the East Coast highway as well.

However, it has been determined that the two links could be made more efficient.

According to an Invitation for Bids in Sunday’s edition of Kaieteur News, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure wants to conduct geometric improvement and rehabilitation to the Houston bypass.

The works are expected to last for four months. The bids are to be submitted by March 12.

The geometric improvement to Vlissengen Road is also expected to last for four months.

The bids are to be closed on March 26th.

The geometric design of roads is the branch of highway engineering concerned with the positioning of the physical elements of the roadway, according to standards and constraints. The basic objectives in geometric design are to optimize efficiency and safety while minimizing cost and environmental damage. It is supposed to accommodate a range of travel modes such as walking, bicycling, transit, and automobiles, and minimizing fuel use, emissions and environmental damage.

There is a plan to create a network of roads to reduce the dependence of the main public roads.

Under the plan, the four-lane East Coast road will be linked to a new highway from Ogle to behind the East Bank of Demerara, aback of the housing schemes from Eccles to Diamond.

It is the idea to connect this alternative highway to the current East Bank highway via several intersecting roads.

A new Demerara River Bridge at Houston will see a linkage to that alternative highway.

Currently, there is an expansion of the Sheriff Street/Mandela Avenue link.

There has been a steady increase of vehicles on the roadways annually, about 10,000 more, officials have said.

Authorities have been struggling to deal with the congestion problem at peak hours in the mornings and evenings.