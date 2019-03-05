Georgetown Turf Club Gymkhana set for Sunday

The Georgetown Turf Club will be hosting a grand one day Gymkhana Horse Race Meet on Sunday at Mocha, East Bank, Demerara.

Six races are carded for the day which includes some of the country’s top K Class and Lower horses. Among those are Victoria Red Jet, Irish Boy, Dr. Switch, Something Special, Early Bird, Simpson, Amazon Warrior, Poor People Money, School Boy, Rosanna, Up Front and Up Start. Action gets under way at 13:00hrs and a well stocked bar and music system will be in place.

Registration can be done through Besham Deolall on 610-6160 or Compton Sancho.