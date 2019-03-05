Latest update March 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Georgetown Turf Club Gymkhana set for Sunday

Mar 05, 2019 Sports 0

The Georgetown Turf Club will be hosting a grand one day Gymkhana Horse Race Meet on Sunday at Mocha, East Bank, Demerara.
Six races are carded for the day which includes some of the country’s top K Class and Lower horses. Among those are Victoria Red Jet, Irish Boy, Dr. Switch, Something Special, Early Bird, Simpson, Amazon Warrior, Poor People Money, School Boy, Rosanna, Up Front and Up Start. Action gets under way at 13:00hrs and a well stocked bar and music system will be in place.
Registration can be done through Besham Deolall on 610-6160 or Compton Sancho.

More in this category

Sports

FBF, Al Sport Windball Cricket tournament Bladen Hall Multilateral, Annandale Secondary triumph; Zeeburg take Region three titles

FBF, Al Sport Windball Cricket tournament Bladen Hall Multilateral,...

Mar 05, 2019

Annandale Secondary and Bladen Hall Multilateral were crowned male and female champions respectively in region four, while Zeeburg made a clean sweep in region three by winning both male and female...
Read More
RFA Champions League Defending female champs Gladiators trounce Snatchers; Male champs Tabatinga held by Snatchers

RFA Champions League Defending female champs...

Mar 05, 2019

Bowlers, Boodwah hand Lusignan A comfortable win

Bowlers, Boodwah hand Lusignan A comfortable win

Mar 05, 2019

Milo Schools’ football tournament CWSS thrash Ann’s Grove 9-1 to highlight weekend’s play

Milo Schools’ football tournament CWSS thrash...

Mar 05, 2019

Georgetown Turf Club Gymkhana set for Sunday

Georgetown Turf Club Gymkhana set for Sunday

Mar 05, 2019

GASA Mash Swimming C/ships Aleka Persaud heads Carifta ‘A’ Qualifiers in six events Seaton (5), Mahaica siblings & Anderson also make ‘A’ times

GASA Mash Swimming C/ships Aleka Persaud heads...

Mar 05, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Service…Guyana-style

    The driver drove to the parking spot, aligned the vehicle into one of the lanes and then shut the engine down. I opened... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]