GASA Mash Swimming C/ships Aleka Persaud heads Carifta ‘A’ Qualifiers in six events Seaton (5), Mahaica siblings & Anderson also make ‘A’ times

Twelve-year old Aleka Persaud and 14-year-old Leon Seaton were the outstanding female and male performers at the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association’s (GASA) annual three-day Mashramani Long Course Swimming Championships which concluded on Sunday Evening at the National Aquatic Centre at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

This Meet was used as a trials for selection on the 2019 Carifta Swimming Championships and the Preliminary squad for the 2019 Goodwill Games.

Persaud from Orca Speed SC qualified with ‘A’ times in six Events and two ‘B’ times, while Seaton qualified with ‘A’ times in five Events and ‘B’ in one.

The Mahaica siblings Paul and Patrice, along with Jeleel Anderson were the others to qualify with ‘A’ times.

Persaud qualified in the Girls 11-12 200m with a finals time of 2:43.87, in the 50m Butterfly in a time of 30.31, in the 11-12 100m Freestyle with a finals time of 1:05.28, in the 11-12 50m Freestyle with a time of 29.06, while in the 11-12 50m Backstroke both Patrice Mahaica (34.10) and Persaud (34.48) qualified with ‘A’ times.

Persaud, who dominated the Girls in a competitive day, had a time of 1:11.48 in the 11-12 100m butterfly to qualify with an ‘A’ time in addition to qualifying with the ‘A’ time of 29.06 in the 11-12 50m Freestyle.

In the 11-12 50m Breaststroke Persaud finished second (40.10) to Monique Watson (40.04) as they both fell short of the ‘A’ time of 38.39 but still qualified as achieved the ‘B’ time.

The 14-year-old Seaton from Silver Shark’s Aquatic Swim Club qualified for CARIFTA Games in the Boys 13-14 50m Butterfly in a Finals time of 27.91, while he also qualified in the 13-14 100m Freestyle in a Finals time of 57.62.

Seaton qualified in 13-14 200m Freestyle with a finals time of 2:08.38, while Raekwon Noel finished second in a time of 2:12.17 to qualify for the ‘B’ time, while Seaton also qualified with a ‘B’ time when he finished the 13-14 50m Backstroke in 31.08 and qualified for the 13-14 100m Butterfly in an ‘A’ time of 1:02.59 before he qualified for the Boys 13-14 50m Freestyle with an ‘A’ time of 25.15.

The 12-year-old Paul Mahaica of Dolphin Swim Club swam the 100m Backstroke in 1:02.59 to qualify in an ‘A’ time, while Jeleel Anderson also registered an ‘A’ time qualification.

Noel, Watson, Athaley Hunte, Vladimir Woodruff, Nathan Jackson and Latisha Blair qualified with ‘B’ times for the Carifta Games swimming Championships which is scheduled for Barbados for April 11-24. (Sean Devers)