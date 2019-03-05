FBF, Al Sport Windball Cricket tournament Bladen Hall Multilateral, Annandale Secondary triumph; Zeeburg take Region three titles

Annandale Secondary and Bladen Hall Multilateral were crowned male and female champions respectively in region four, while Zeeburg made a clean sweep in region three by winning both male and female titles when the Forbes Burnham Foundation Al Sport and Tour Promotions Schools five-over

Windball tournament was contested on Sunday night at the National Gymnasium.

Annandale Secondary beat Covent Garden Secondary by 17 runs. Annandale Secondary batted first and managed 103-2 with Evaid Hendricks scoring 52, and Chanderpaul Ramraj 42. Covent Garden Secondary were restricted to 86-1 in reply; Alex Leal made 30.

Bladen Hall Multilateral overcame Soesdyke Secondary by 28 runs. Bladen Hall Multilateral batted first and scored 135-1. Aaliyah Trotz made 41, Vinita Bullishan 35 and Aneesa Chritrom 34. Soesdyke

Secondary responded with 107 without loss. Rehanna Henry scored 56 and Tenisha Hoyte 42.

In the male category, Zeeburg Secondary defeated Goed Furtuin Secondary by 10 wickets. Goed Fortuin Secondary after they elected to take first strike scored 64-6; Ravaldo Singh made 28. Zeeburg Secondary replied with 65 without loss; Wazim Hahdir got 33.

In the female division, Zeeburg Secondary got the better of Goed Fortuin by 57 runs. Zeeburg Secondary posted 137-1, taking first strike. Varini Pitamber stroked 60, while Ariana Bulkhan made 56. Goed Fortuin Secondary got to 80-1 in response. Ashley Yard made 30.