Latest update March 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

FBF, Al Sport Windball Cricket tournament Bladen Hall Multilateral, Annandale Secondary triumph; Zeeburg take Region three titles

Mar 05, 2019 Sports 0

Annandale Secondary and Bladen Hall Multilateral were crowned male and female champions respectively in region four, while Zeeburg made a clean sweep in region three by winning both male and female titles when the Forbes Burnham Foundation Al Sport and Tour Promotions Schools five-over

Members of the victorious Zeeburg female team with organisers.

Windball tournament was contested on Sunday night at the National Gymnasium.
Annandale Secondary beat Covent Garden Secondary by 17 runs. Annandale Secondary batted first and managed 103-2 with Evaid Hendricks scoring 52, and Chanderpaul Ramraj 42. Covent Garden Secondary were restricted to 86-1 in reply; Alex Leal made 30.
Bladen Hall Multilateral overcame Soesdyke Secondary by 28 runs. Bladen Hall Multilateral batted first and scored 135-1. Aaliyah Trotz made 41, Vinita Bullishan 35 and Aneesa Chritrom 34. Soesdyke

Bladen Hall female team receiving their trophies sponsored by East La Penitence Police Station Traffic Department from Sergeant O. Johnson.

Secondary responded with 107 without loss. Rehanna Henry scored 56 and Tenisha Hoyte 42.
In the male category, Zeeburg Secondary defeated Goed Furtuin Secondary by 10 wickets. Goed Fortuin Secondary after they elected to take first strike scored 64-6; Ravaldo Singh made 28. Zeeburg Secondary replied with 65 without loss; Wazim Hahdir got 33.
In the female division, Zeeburg Secondary got the better of Goed Fortuin by 57 runs. Zeeburg Secondary posted 137-1, taking first strike. Varini Pitamber stroked 60, while Ariana Bulkhan made 56. Goed Fortuin Secondary got to 80-1 in response. Ashley Yard made 30.

 

More in this category

Sports

FBF, Al Sport Windball Cricket tournament Bladen Hall Multilateral, Annandale Secondary triumph; Zeeburg take Region three titles

FBF, Al Sport Windball Cricket tournament Bladen Hall Multilateral,...

Mar 05, 2019

Annandale Secondary and Bladen Hall Multilateral were crowned male and female champions respectively in region four, while Zeeburg made a clean sweep in region three by winning both male and female...
Read More
RFA Champions League Defending female champs Gladiators trounce Snatchers; Male champs Tabatinga held by Snatchers

RFA Champions League Defending female champs...

Mar 05, 2019

Bowlers, Boodwah hand Lusignan A comfortable win

Bowlers, Boodwah hand Lusignan A comfortable win

Mar 05, 2019

Milo Schools’ football tournament CWSS thrash Ann’s Grove 9-1 to highlight weekend’s play

Milo Schools’ football tournament CWSS thrash...

Mar 05, 2019

Georgetown Turf Club Gymkhana set for Sunday

Georgetown Turf Club Gymkhana set for Sunday

Mar 05, 2019

GASA Mash Swimming C/ships Aleka Persaud heads Carifta ‘A’ Qualifiers in six events Seaton (5), Mahaica siblings & Anderson also make ‘A’ times

GASA Mash Swimming C/ships Aleka Persaud heads...

Mar 05, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Service…Guyana-style

    The driver drove to the parking spot, aligned the vehicle into one of the lanes and then shut the engine down. I opened... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]