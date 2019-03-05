De foreigners got to get manners

Foreign companies been coming and wukking ever since Noah was in diapers. Dem come in de goldfields, de bauxite industry, manganese and even in forestry. Because of de wuk all dem farrin company does hire Guyanese.

Dem boys know dem does use Guyanese because de pay cheap. If dem bring people from dem own country dem got to pay dem people de kind of money dem accustom to. And if dem is serious people de company got to find house and things fuh de people.

China come and do a lot of wuk in Guyana. Chinee build de Marriott; dem wukking pun de East Coast road, dem wukking pun de airport, dem doing odda road wuk in de city and dem mining bauxite in Linden.

When dem Chinee was wukking putting up de Marriott dem refuse to hire Guyanese. If dem coulda bring de sand and de stone from China dem woulda do that. But dem hire people to wuk in de forest and pay dem minimum wage because de people never use to earn nuff money in de first place.

Dem got Canadians and odda farrin people digging out de gold. De Guyanese doing de digging and getting a pay smaller than de foreigners who doing de same job. Some Russians get involve in gold and dem believe dem can even beat Guyanese like how de colonials use to beat slaves.

Is de same thing in de bauxite industry. Dem same Russians playing bully again. Dem pay de local workers a one per cent increase. De least anybody ever give dem is five per cent. When dem complain de Russians knock dem off.

Dem boys seh is time de government mek all dem farrin companies know that dem don’t own Guyana. Dem don’t own nutten. De government got to tek back de bauxite company and put out de Russians if dem don’t toe de line. Is de same thing dem do to de Chinee who was wukking in de forestry sector.

When de government use to control everything people use to wish fuh de foreigners. Now dem get de foreigners dem want de government to tek back de thing.

Talk half and know you can’t please people.