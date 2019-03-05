Bowlers, Boodwah hand Lusignan A comfortable win

Latest update March 5th, 2019 12:59 AM
A clinical display by the bowlers coupled by a fine unbeaten half century from Gavin Boodwah guided Lusignan A to an eight-wicket victory over Fairfield when the East Coast Cricket Committee/SPR Enterprise 40-over tournament continued on Sunday last.
Ramnarine Chatura and Ramnarine Ramotar added 39 for the first wicket after Fairfield elected to bat at Lusignan. Ramotar struck four fours before he was lbw to Vickram Doodnauth for 26, while Ramnarine Chatura was lbw to off-spinner Kumar Bishundial after he attempted to pull a delivery that kept low; he departed for 18 which included two fours.
Steady bowling by home team then restricted Fairfield to 101 in 33.3 overs. Richard Chatura contributed 16, while Trevon Charles got 13 and Lakeram Ramkissoon 12 not out. Bishundial was the pick of the bowlers with 3-13; Rajpaul Basdeo claimed 3-14 and Vishun Ramjit 3-19.
Lusignan A lost opener Robin Williams early in the chase before Boodwah and Shazaam Ali steadied in the innings nicely with a second wicket stand of 65. Ali reached the boundary thrice before he was dismissed for 24, while Boodwah struck four fours and three sixes in his unbeaten 51. Somnauth Bharat made 24 not out with two fours and a similar number of sixes as Lusignan A finished on 102-2 in 15 overs. (Zaheer Mohamed)
Mar 05, 2019Annandale Secondary and Bladen Hall Multilateral were crowned male and female champions respectively in region four, while Zeeburg made a clean sweep in region three by winning both male and female...
Mar 05, 2019
Mar 05, 2019
Mar 05, 2019
Mar 05, 2019
Mar 05, 2019
I don’t mean any insult to religious people, but I believe one day, God is going to get annoyed with the oceanic tragedies... more
The driver drove to the parking spot, aligned the vehicle into one of the lanes and then shut the engine down. I opened... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The United States of America, Canada and the English-speaking countries of the Caribbean together... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]