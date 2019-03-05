Bowlers, Boodwah hand Lusignan A comfortable win

A clinical display by the bowlers coupled by a fine unbeaten half century from Gavin Boodwah guided Lusignan A to an eight-wicket victory over Fairfield when the East Coast Cricket Committee/SPR Enterprise 40-over tournament continued on Sunday last.

Ramnarine Chatura and Ramnarine Ramotar added 39 for the first wicket after Fairfield elected to bat at Lusignan. Ramotar struck four fours before he was lbw to Vickram Doodnauth for 26, while Ramnarine Chatura was lbw to off-spinner Kumar Bishundial after he attempted to pull a delivery that kept low; he departed for 18 which included two fours.

Steady bowling by home team then restricted Fairfield to 101 in 33.3 overs. Richard Chatura contributed 16, while Trevon Charles got 13 and Lakeram Ramkissoon 12 not out. Bishundial was the pick of the bowlers with 3-13; Rajpaul Basdeo claimed 3-14 and Vishun Ramjit 3-19.

Lusignan A lost opener Robin Williams early in the chase before Boodwah and Shazaam Ali steadied in the innings nicely with a second wicket stand of 65. Ali reached the boundary thrice before he was dismissed for 24, while Boodwah struck four fours and three sixes in his unbeaten 51. Somnauth Bharat made 24 not out with two fours and a similar number of sixes as Lusignan A finished on 102-2 in 15 overs. (Zaheer Mohamed)