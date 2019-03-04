Wins for Enmore CCCC and Enterprise Busta SC

The East Coast Cricket Committee, SPR Enterprise 40 overs cricket competition continued recently with two matches.

Host Enmore CCCC defeated Golden Achievers SC by seven wickets. Golden Achievers SC was dismissed for 113, with Ranjeet Hiralall and Satesh Jainarine taking 3 wickets apiece. ECCCC reached their target in the 17th over with Amir Khan scoring 54 and Yuvraj Dyal 24 not out. Mortimer King took 2 for 22 for Golden Achievers SC.

Enterprise Busta SC defeated Beehive SC by nine wickets at Enterprise. Beehive SC were dismissed for 86 in 26 overs, batting first with Chatterpaul Singh taking 4 for 9. EBSC replied with 87 for 1 with Vivian Albert scoring an unbeaten 38 and V. Persaud 28.