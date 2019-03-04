Two women dead after horrific bus crash

– child, cop, teen with severed fingers among injured passengers

Two persons were killed and several passengers hospitalized after a minibus in which they were travelling slammed into a median at Success, East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

The horrific accident occurred at around 07:30hrs yesterday. The dead persons have been identified as Patricia Ellis, 59, of Lot 30 Harlington East Coast Demerara and 58-year-old Denise Cully of Vigilance, East Coast Demerara.

Ellis died while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), while Cully, a vendor and a mother of three, died on the spot. One of Cully’s arms and other body parts were severed.

Ellis and Cully were among several passengers in a route 44 minibus bearing registration number BTT 4910.

Police said that sometime around 07:30 hrs, the minibus was proceeding west along the southern drive lane of the southern carriageway, reportedly at a fast rate of speed.

It is alleged that another driver overtook the minibus from the left side and struck his left rear wheel causing him to lose control and slam into the median.

It was reported that Cully was flung out of the bus window and ended up in the northern carriageway. The minibus toppled several times before landing on Cully’s body. It then skidded for some distance before coming to a halt.

The vehicle was then turned over by public spirited persons and Cully’s mangled body was removed. It was reported that the bus may have suffered a blow out.

The other passengers injured are, Jaden Miffatt , seven, a student of Golden Grove Primary School ; Laffanna Williams, 22, a Police Constable of Lot 175 Haslington ECD ; June Abel ,60, of Lot 8 Good Hope ECD ; Wayne Blair ,38, of Lot 38 Fernandez Street, Golden Grove ECD and Jordon Beaton,17, of Golden Grove, ECD. Beaton, who reportedly lost several fingers, was rushed to the Woodlands Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

The other injured passengers reportedly suffered from laceration about their bodies. The 47-year-old minibus driver of Golden Grove, ECD has since been arrested and assisting with the investigation. A breathalyser test was conducted on the driver and there was no trace of alcohol in his blood.