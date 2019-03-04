Latest update March 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

Sophia Night School continues to provide second chances

The Sophia Night School Programme has been exceeding expectations in providing youth and mature adults a free opportunity to rewrite the Caribbean Secondary Examinations Council’s (CSEC) assessment.
The night school pilot programme, which falls under the supervision of the office of Presidential Advisor on Youth Empowerment Unit (PAYEU), began in 2016 and provides a second chance to school drop-outs and persons who gained less than five (5) subjects CSEC.
The programme was first launched in Sophia, North Ruimveldt and Soesdyke and is now being facilitated at the Sophia Training Centre, the Festival City Youth and Parent Community Centre and Soesdyke Secondary School, respectively.

Student, Stephen Adams

Student, Ms. Berkley

Programme Coordinator Orin Nelson

Programme Coordinator at the Sophia Community Association, Orin Nelson said, approximately 80 students are currently attending classes in preparation to sit upcoming CSEC exams. Nelson expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to affect change and positivity in the students’ lives.
“Since the beginning of the CSEC night school in 2016, we have had over 300 registered students from the ages of sixteen to age fifty.”
The coordinator alluded to one of his former top students who was a grandmother at the age of 43. She wrote the examination after eight months and passed with a Grade One in English.
Today, the Sophia Night school programme continues to enable students to study with enthusiasm and to revive hope in their academics.
Stephen Adams, 28, a student at the night school for three years, remarked that “the classes are awesome because they give the youth a second chance”. Stephen noted that he was at first anxious about attending the night programme at the centre because he was concerned about the learning environment and the eligibility of the teachers. However, he soon realised the environment was conducive for learning, and the teachers are well qualified and prepared to work with the participants.
“It’s rare to find an entity like this that will give youth a second chance to rewrite examinations free of cost. It’s awesome and a good opportunity.” Adams hopes to attend the University of Guyana to pursue a degree in Business Management after writing the CSEC exams through the centre.
Berkley (only name given), who is a twenty-one-year-old student preparing to write CSEC business subjects, says that the programme offered her an opportunity to write business subjects that were not available in her former school. She also hopes to attend Cyril Potter College to continue her path to becoming a teacher.
In addition to the night school programme, the Sophia Training Centre in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Protection and other agents, provide the students with training that helps to prepare them for the world of work. These workshops teach the students how to conduct themselves among other preparations for the working environment.

