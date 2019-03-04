Nadir elected President of Everest CC

Latest update March 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

Everest Cricket Club (ECC) held their Annual General Meeting (AGM) for 2019 last Thursday at the club’s banquet hall at Camp road and Carifesta Avenue, Georgetown with much of the previous term’s executives returning to serve again.

The new executives of Everest Cricket Club after being elected on Thursday February 28, 2019.

Among those returning is former Treasurer Manzoor Nadir who was elected to serve as President for the next one-year term. Nadir who was not challenged for the top spot will have immediate past president, Rajesh Singh as his second vice-president, while Saheed Mohamed, Dwayne Adams, Ron Morris, Rahaman Khan and John Ramsingh were also re-elected to various posts.
Nadir thanked the membership for their vote of confidence and pledged to continue the hard work with the help of the new executive and wider membership.
The AGM was well attended and after listening to reports from former president Singh, Secretary’s report from Morris, Club Captain’s report from Ramsingh and the Treasurer’s report from Nadir returning officer Raymond Williams took charge of the second half of the evening’s proceedings.
After a peaceful process of nominations and voting the full executive body including Auditors was officially announced.
With the high traffic expected at ECC over the next year, the new executive was charged by Williams to work hard to keep the legacy of Everest high without looking for individual recognition. Williams who is a long time member also supported the call for a forensic study of the wider membership in an effort to have them frequent the club again.
The 105-year old club is expecting a return of hockey and lawn tennis in the near future, while maintaining membership and activities in cricket, table tennis, squash and dominoes.
Everest Cricket Club Newly Elected Executive; Manzoor Nadir – President
Saheed Mohamed – First Vice President
Rajesh Singh – Second Vice President
Ron Morris – Secretary
Dwayne Adams – Treasurer
Riyad Sattaur – Assistant Secretary
Prakash Balgobin – Assistant Treasurer
John Ramsingh – Club Captain
Rahaman Khan – Committee Member
Reyaz Husein – Committee Member
Ramdeo Kumar – Committee Member
Bhageshwar Murli – Committee
Javed Rasheed – Auditor
Javed Khan –Auditor

 

