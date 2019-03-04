Guyana-based Golden Jaguars can shine against Belize – Pollard

The Guyana Football Federation’s extensive preparations for the crucial Concacaf Gold Cup and Nations League qualifier against Belize have given Guyana based stars a huge opportunity to prove themselves ahead of the final squad selection, says Golden Jaguars Assistant Coach Charles ‘Lily’ Pollard.

Under the watchful eye of former national captain Pollard, Golden Jaguars based in Guyana have been engaged in an intense fitness, technical and tactical training regime since January.

Victory for Guyana over Belize at the Leonora Track and Field Stadium on Saturday, March 23rd should guarantee a first appearance for the Golden Jaguars at the Concacaf Gold Cup in the history of the senior men’s national team. One week before the fixture, Head Coach Michael

Johnson will select a final squad of 23 players from the Guyana-based contingent and overseas talent playing in North America and Europe.

“Thumbs up to the GFF – this is a massive camp for these local guys,” Pollard said in an interview after completing a training session at the GFF National Training Centre at Providence on Friday night. “It gives them the right chance and opportunity to be part of the programme and the history that is about to be made for Guyana.”

“Times gone by, we always called these local players a week before and tried to get them fit which we know is impossible for footballers. Thumbs up to the GFF for this long 8 to 10-week preparation.”

Pollard, one of Guyana’s most capped players, said the completion of the nation’s first dedicated, international-standard astroturf facility at Providence had also had a significant positive impact on the players and the scope for training.

“I told the guys I wish I could come out of retirement,” Pollard said. “I think this pitch is the best thing to prepare on. I played for Guyana for many years and we never had this kind of pitch to prepare on with portable goals and a marked field. This is the exact pitch the players need to train on.”

A first appearance at the Concacaf Gold Cup this year – the region’s premier international football tournament – has the potential to transform the fortunes of football development in Guyana, offering an international platform for players and the nation, and a boost for interest in the Guyanese game from scouts, corporate Guyana and young sporting talent.

“It will be a massive boost,” Pollard said. “These players could get the opportunity for scouts to look at them on an international level. Guyana’s ratings will go up to the next level. And it’s an opportunity to get the scouts to come into Guyana and to look at some of our local games. I think (after the Gold Cup) they will be curious to come and see what is going on here.”

Qualification for the Gold Cup would offer Guyana the chance to test itself against the strongest opposition in the North America, Central America and Caribbean region, including the already qualified United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, Panama and Trinidad & Tobago.

Ahead of the fourth and final round of matches, Guyana currently lies 8th in the qualification table on six points, with Belize in 13th on the same number of points but an inferior goal difference. Both teams are among a group of about 15 nations that could still qualify for the Gold

Cup, as the top ten sides in the final table standings will progress to the tournament.

The GFF and football fraternity has been calling on fans from across Guyana to come out to support the Golden Jaguars at Leonora on March 23 for this event of national importance, as part of a high-profile promotional push to unite the nation for a celebration of football.

“Guyana has always been a footballing country – when we get international games, there is no doubt about the crowd,” Pollard said. “It is important that the crowds come out and support the country.”

Pollard has urged the players to recognise the importance of mental and physical strength in ensuring the right result against Belize.

“It will be a tough game,” he said. “It is a game that, for both teams, will decide their success towards the Gold Cup. We need desire. We need fire in our belly. We can’t just turn up and play and think we are home. It is a man’s game. We need to toughen up. All I am asking them is to toughen up.”

The 26-strong Guyana-based squad has impressed in training so far, according to Pollard, as they reap the rewards of regular, structured sessions over an extended period of time.

“I couldn’t ask more from the guys,” Pollard said. “Their attitude is great – they are willing to accept all the information coming towards them and they are willing to put in 100 percent.”

Pollard, a popular and highly respected figure in Caribbean football, says he is delighted to be involved at international level at this significant moment in the history of the game in Guyana.

“It was always a pleasure for me to play for Guyana,” he said. “Now I’m on the other side of the fence and the same commitment is there. I’m willing to share my knowledge and my dedication is still 100 percent.”