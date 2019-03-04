GMR&SC National Race of Champions…Seejattan rules South Dakota

Latest update March 4th, 2019 12:59 AM
By Calvin Chapman
Ten races revved off yesterday at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri, after showers threatened to ruin the first leg of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) National Race of Champions.
When the dust settled, it was Raymond Seebarran and Shan Seejattan who were most understanding behind four wheels, while Rameez Mohamed and Motilall Deodass shared the spoils in the Starlet Cup.
The anticipated Group Four battles proved to be anticlimactic with two-time defending CMRC Champion, Andrew King the only finisher in the race with Kevin Jeffrey, Rupie Sewjattan and Keith Evelyn all falling out the contest.
In the second Group Four showdown, none of the competitors managed to finish the race.
Raymond Seebarran won two of the three races in the Miracle Optical Street Tuner Cup, to get a fantastic start to the championship trophy and $500,000 first place cash prize. Azad Hassan who finished second to Seebarran twice, won the final race, while Seebarran was the runner-up. Roshan Ali finished third twice.
In the Prem’s Electrical Sports Tuner, Nasrudeen Mohamed, who was outspoken in the media before yesterday’s meet, won the first of the three completed races in the class ahead of Dawolu Harper and Adrian Fernandes.
However, the next two races in the Sports tuner class was won by Shan Seejattan. The reigning Group Two champion got off his title defence positively with a win in the only race competed in that class, with one eye on the round trip to Miami, USA, prize for the overall champion. Rameez Mohamed was second in the Group Two race, while Roshan Ali enjoyed yet another podium finish.
The results for the bike races have not been provided up to press time and all the provided results are yet to be reviewed by the organisers.
Please see full list of unofficial results below:
Miracle Optical Street tuner
Race 1
Raymond Seebarran
Azad Hassan
Roshan Ali
Race 2
Raymond Seebarran
Azad Hassan
Vicky Persaud
Race 3
Hassan
Raymond Seebarran
Roshan Ali
Starlet Cup
Race 1
Rameez Mohamed
Rotilall deodass
Roshan Ali
Race 2
Motilall Deodass
Rameez Mohamed
Roshan ali
Sport Tuner
Race 1
Nasrudeen Mohamed
Dawolu Harper
Adrian Fernandes
Race 2
Shan Seejattan
Adrian Fernandes
Mohamed F. Ahmed
Race 3
Shan Seejattan
Roshan Ali
Mohamed F Ahmad
Group 2
Shan Seejattan
Rameez Mohamed
Roshan Ali
Mar 04, 2019By Calvin Chapman Ten races revved off yesterday at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri, after showers threatened to ruin the first leg of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) National...
Mar 04, 2019
Mar 04, 2019
Mar 04, 2019
Mar 04, 2019
Mar 04, 2019
The lava spewing from the no-confidence volcano is engulfing the society where masks are falling off like mangoes on a tree... more
On the 13th March 1979, the New Jewel Movement (NJM) created history in the Anglophone Caribbean when it toppled the government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The United States of America, Canada and the English-speaking countries of the Caribbean together... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]