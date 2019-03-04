GMR&SC National Race of Champions…Seejattan rules South Dakota

By Calvin Chapman

Ten races revved off yesterday at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri, after showers threatened to ruin the first leg of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) National Race of Champions.

When the dust settled, it was Raymond Seebarran and Shan Seejattan who were most understanding behind four wheels, while Rameez Mohamed and Motilall Deodass shared the spoils in the Starlet Cup.

The anticipated Group Four battles proved to be anticlimactic with two-time defending CMRC Champion, Andrew King the only finisher in the race with Kevin Jeffrey, Rupie Sewjattan and Keith Evelyn all falling out the contest.

In the second Group Four showdown, none of the competitors managed to finish the race.

Raymond Seebarran won two of the three races in the Miracle Optical Street Tuner Cup, to get a fantastic start to the championship trophy and $500,000 first place cash prize. Azad Hassan who finished second to Seebarran twice, won the final race, while Seebarran was the runner-up. Roshan Ali finished third twice.

In the Prem’s Electrical Sports Tuner, Nasrudeen Mohamed, who was outspoken in the media before yesterday’s meet, won the first of the three completed races in the class ahead of Dawolu Harper and Adrian Fernandes.

However, the next two races in the Sports tuner class was won by Shan Seejattan. The reigning Group Two champion got off his title defence positively with a win in the only race competed in that class, with one eye on the round trip to Miami, USA, prize for the overall champion. Rameez Mohamed was second in the Group Two race, while Roshan Ali enjoyed yet another podium finish.

The results for the bike races have not been provided up to press time and all the provided results are yet to be reviewed by the organisers.

Please see full list of unofficial results below:

Miracle Optical Street tuner

Race 1

Raymond Seebarran

Azad Hassan

Roshan Ali

Race 2

Raymond Seebarran

Azad Hassan

Vicky Persaud

Race 3

Hassan

Raymond Seebarran

Roshan Ali

Starlet Cup

Race 1

Rameez Mohamed

Rotilall deodass

Roshan Ali

Race 2

Motilall Deodass

Rameez Mohamed

Roshan ali

Sport Tuner

Race 1

Nasrudeen Mohamed

Dawolu Harper

Adrian Fernandes

Race 2

Shan Seejattan

Adrian Fernandes

Mohamed F. Ahmed

Race 3

Shan Seejattan

Roshan Ali

Mohamed F Ahmad

Group 2

Shan Seejattan

Rameez Mohamed

Roshan Ali