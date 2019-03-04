Forgotten Youth Foundation BG is GBA School Boys Pepsi champs

Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) Boxing Gym emerged champions of the Guyana Boxing Association School Boys/Junior Pepsi tournament which was contested Saturday at the Andrew ‘Six-Head’ Lewis gym, Albouystown.

Vergenoegen Boxing Gym (VBG) of East Bank Essequibo placed second, while Young Achievers (YA) finished third.

The event, which is being used as preparation for the Caribbean School Boys and Junior tournament that is set for August, started off with the 80-84 lbs category where Corwin Evans of FYF beat Samuel Allen of FYF on a points decision in their three rounds contest.

FYF recorded another victory as Seon Graham won on points against Malachi Sealey of YA in the said division.

Subjit Singh of FYF overcame Miguel Hunte of FYF on points in the 70-74lbs segment, while Antwone Beckles of FYF beat Maldini DeSilva of YA in similar fashion in the 105-109 division.

Derron Williams of VBG proved too strong for Dwayne Baptiste of FYF as the referee stopped the fight in the first round. Malachi Jones of FYF won on points against Dwayne Castillo of FYF in the 110-115 category, while Alex Butcher of YA beat Ryan Benjamin of FYF with the referee having to stop their contest in the first round.

Malachi Mangal of FYF defeated Leonardo Singh of FYF by points in the 152-160 segment and Joshua Joseph of FYF overcame Marlon Barker of FYF on points in their 165-175 division duel.

In the Junior category (132lbs), Daniel Wright of VBG won on points against Clifton Griffith of YA, while Christopher Cadogan gained a walk over from Jakeel Cadogan.

Additionally, there were two exhibition bouts with the first being contested between Caribbean junior female champions Abiola Jackman and two-time Caribbean school girl winner Alesha Jackman; both of FYF. Richard Howard of FYF matched gloves with Shanquncy Wright of VBG in the other bout.

The boxers will now turn their attention to the National Schoolboys’ Junior Championships which is slated for July. (Zaheer Mohamed)