Latest update March 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Forgotten Youth Foundation BG is GBA School Boys Pepsi champs

Mar 04, 2019 Sports 0

Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) Boxing Gym emerged champions of the Guyana Boxing Association School Boys/Junior Pepsi tournament which was contested Saturday at the Andrew ‘Six-Head’ Lewis gym, Albouystown.

The boxers display their medals following the event.

Vergenoegen Boxing Gym (VBG) of East Bank Essequibo placed second, while Young Achievers (YA) finished third.
The event, which is being used as preparation for the Caribbean School Boys and Junior tournament that is set for August, started off with the 80-84 lbs category where Corwin Evans of FYF beat Samuel Allen of FYF on a points decision in their three rounds contest.
FYF recorded another victory as Seon Graham won on points against Malachi Sealey of YA in the said division.
Subjit Singh of FYF overcame Miguel Hunte of FYF on points in the 70-74lbs segment, while Antwone Beckles of FYF beat Maldini DeSilva of YA in similar fashion in the 105-109 division.
Derron Williams of VBG proved too strong for Dwayne Baptiste of FYF as the referee stopped the fight in the first round. Malachi Jones of FYF won on points against Dwayne Castillo of FYF in the 110-115 category, while Alex Butcher of YA beat Ryan Benjamin of FYF with the referee having to stop their contest in the first round.
Malachi Mangal of FYF defeated Leonardo Singh of FYF by points in the 152-160 segment and Joshua Joseph of FYF overcame Marlon Barker of FYF on points in their 165-175 division duel.
In the Junior category (132lbs), Daniel Wright of VBG won on points against Clifton Griffith of YA, while Christopher Cadogan gained a walk over from Jakeel Cadogan.
Additionally, there were two exhibition bouts with the first being contested between Caribbean junior female champions Abiola Jackman and two-time Caribbean school girl winner Alesha Jackman; both of FYF. Richard Howard of FYF matched gloves with Shanquncy Wright of VBG in the other bout.
The boxers will now turn their attention to the National Schoolboys’ Junior Championships which is slated for July. (Zaheer Mohamed)

 

More in this category

Sports

GMR&SC National Race of Champions…Seejattan rules South Dakota

GMR&SC National Race of Champions…Seejattan rules South...

Mar 04, 2019

By Calvin Chapman Ten races revved off yesterday at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri, after showers threatened to ruin the first leg of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) National...
Read More
Demerara are GCB Dave West Indian Imports U15 champs

Demerara are GCB Dave West Indian Imports U15...

Mar 04, 2019

NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup…‘Bosses’ continue mastery of local teams

NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup…‘Bosses’ continue...

Mar 04, 2019

Forgotten Youth Foundation BG is GBA School Boys Pepsi champs

Forgotten Youth Foundation BG is GBA School Boys...

Mar 04, 2019

Nadir elected President of Everest CC

Nadir elected President of Everest CC

Mar 04, 2019

BFA President applauds Mayor& Town Council of Bartica

BFA President applauds Mayor& Town Council...

Mar 04, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]