Concacaf Nations League Countdown…GFF partners with MAAD 97.5 FM

As a lead up to Guyana’s final qualifier in the Concacaf Nations League against Belize in Guyana on March 23, corporate Guyana has come on board in support of the match in the form of Brutal Group Inc under the Maad 97.5 FM brand, one of the newest radio stations in Guyana.

This agreement was inked Saturday at the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) Office and will see Maad 97.5FM as a key media partner in the promotion of the match.

In an invited comment, Chief Executive Officer of Brutal Group Inc, Christian Duncan, said his agency was pleased about the partnership, the first of its kind with the GFF: “Maad 97.5 is pleased to partner with the Guyana Football Federation in their Concacaf Nations League Qualifier. One of our main goals as a visual radio station is to continuously assist in inspiring youths to reach for gold. What better way than bringing to them this game where they can hear of and see youths, like themselves, excelling. This, we hope, is the beginning of many such partnerships with the GFF.”

President of the GFF, Wayne Forde, said he welcomes the partnership: “The GFF takes its responsibility to keep the general public informed of its activities and development programmes very seriously. We are therefore always eager to partner with the media fraternity and welcome the opportunity to work closely with Maad 97.5 FM in the promotion of our historic encounter with Belize on March 23rd, as we ROAR as a Nation to the Concacaf Gold Cup.”

This most important match for Guyana will be held at the National Track and Field Centre,

Leonora on Saturday March 23 from 18:30hrs. A win or Guyana will see this country qualify for the Concacaf Gold Cup, which will be a first in our history. All Guyana, including corporate stakeholders, are encouraged to partner with the GFF for the successful hosting of this event.

Patrons are asked to wear yellow, come out and support the Golden Jaguars.