Bungled heist at Diamond Enterprise… Slain bandit’s friends may not have been part of plan

– sources

The three men who police detained outside of Kay’s Diamond Enterprise after Saturday’s bungled robbery may not have been part of the plot to rob the jeweler.

Kaieteur News understands that while the men had accompanied the now-dead bandit Gerally Johanison Henry to the location, he had reportedly told them that he was going to sell the businessman some gold.

According to reports, Henry had met one of the men, known as ‘Bow-foot’, on Friday. The two men were acquaintances from prison.

Henry had reportedly shown ‘Bow Foot’ a quantity of gold that he claimed that he would sell, and that he planned to go to the interior afterwards.



On Saturday, Henry and ‘Bow Foot,’ and a driver, who is among the detained men, went to Thomas and Middle Street, where Kay’s Diamond Enterprise is located.

Henry contacted the jeweler by cell phone and indicated that he had some gold to sell.

Henry and the jewel store owner had reportedly met previously, when Henry had indicated that he wanted to go into the mining business.

Because he was known to the owner, Henry was allowed to enter the premises. Kaieteur news understands that the robber was aware that the building would not have been heavily guarded at that hour.

It is alleged that on entering, Henry immediately asked to use the washroom, and this aroused some suspicion.

According to one report, when Henry exited the washroom, he pointed a gun at the dealer.

However, the dealer reportedly managed to distract Henry and shot him dead.

The bandit reportedly sustained at least six gunshot wounds.

Because the building is soundproof, Henry’s friends did not hear the gunfire and remained waiting.

Meanwhile, the businessman alerted ranks from the Alberttown Police Station, who arrived and arrested the trio.

While police said they recovered a 9mm pistol, with eight rounds in the magazine from the slain Henry, they found no firearms on the three men.

“It seems that there was no plan,” a source said.

Kaieteur news understands that surveillance cameras on the premises recorded Henry and the three acquaintances arriving in the car. However, there were reportedly no cameras inside the premises to record the dramatic shootout.

Police have reportedly taken statements from the trio, who were still in custody up to late yesterday evening.

The individual known as ‘Bow Foot’ was convicted in 2014 in connection with a robbery in which he and two others, Adrian Bishop, Devon Forde, had relieved their victim of cash, jewellery and a Toyota Spacio.

He was later accused of robbing a woman of her cell phone.

‘Bow Foot’ was the only one present at his sentencing, since both his accomplices, Forde and Bishop, had been killed.

Forde succumbed at the Georgetown Hospital in January, 2014, a few days after he was run over by a minibus. His relatives were adamant that the act was a deliberate one, stating that he was being chased by the minibus. At the time, he was riding a scooter and the minibus had rammed into the cycle before running him over, reports said.

Bishop was killed outside a party on Hill Street, Albouystown, in September 2014, after a policewoman with whom he had a relationship reported that he had assaulted her. Persons who claimed to have witnessed the incident alleged that the man was shot by a policeman who was beating him in his head with a gun.