Bartica Easter Regatta Committee 2019 Calendar of Events released

The Organising Committee for the Annual Bartica Easter Regatta has released the calendar of events for the 2019 edition of what is anticipated to be the biggest and best in the history of the event.

The new Organising Committee which is headed by Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall is endeavoring to ensure that this year’s event supersedes all in every regard.

Plans have already begun to enlist contestants for one of the marquee events, the Bartica Regatta Pageant. The sports programme which will commence in early April includes basketball, dominos, cricket, volleyball, football, Gymkhana and dirt bike racing.

Following is the full schedule:

Date Event Venue Time

Sunday April 7 Top model Segment 3rd Avenue Boardwalk 13:00 – 20:00hrs

Saturday April 13 Carnival & Sashing Ceremony Green Park, West Indian 16:00hrs

Housing Scheme

Sunday April 14 Gymkhana Exhibition Bartica Community Centre Gr. 14:00 – 17:00hrs

Sunday April 14 Comedy Show Bartica Community Centre Gr. 20:00 – 23:30hrs

Wednesday April 17 Intelligence Segment & TTS Ch 5 19:00hrs

Platform Presentation

Thursday April 18 Football Finals Bartica Community Centre Gr. 20:00hrs

Friday April 19 Gospel Fest Green Park West Indian 18:00hrs

Housing Scheme

Saturday April 20 Regatta Dirt Bike Racing Mongrippa Hill Ground 10:00hrs

Saturday April 20 Pageant Night Bartica Community Centre Gr. 19:00 – 23:00hrs

Saturday April 20 Ragatta Road Jam Madison Square (First Avenue) 22:00hrs

Sunday April 21 River Swim Golden Beach, Third Avenue 06:00hrs

Sunday April 21 Regatta Racing & Beach Party – Golden Beach Circuit 09:00hrs

Monday April 22 Regatta Racing & Beach Party – Golden Beach Circuit 09:00hrs

Monday April 22 Regatta Washdown Bartica Community Centre Gr. 19:00hrs