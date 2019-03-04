AMRIT RAI MEMORIAL T20…Shivpersaud (70), Persaud (67), Dhanpaul (63) and Bharat 4-2, highlight second round play

Play in the FAB Mining/Amrit Rai Memorial T20 tournament continued last weekend with several matches on West Demerara.

At Canal Number Two, Rising Star A beat Saw Pit by 34 runs. Batting first Rising Star were bowled out in 19.3 overs for 112 runs. Anand Bharat top scored with 28. Bowling for Saw Pit, Shivram Mahase claimed 4-8 and Imran Khan claimed 4 – 16.

In reply, Saw Pit were bowled out for 74 runs in 16 overs. Shivram Mahase scored 27 and Naresh Persaud 22; Anand Bharat pick up the tournament second hat-trick in taking 4 – 2 from three overs, while Christian Husbands had 2 – 12.

At Belle Vue Ground, Christ Ambassador beat Players Cricket Club by 66 runs. Batting first Christ Ambassador fell for 113 in 16.2 overs, with Emanuel Martin 33 runs and Melroy Albert 25 runs being the principal scorers.

Bowling for Players Cricket Club, Shivdat Motie snared 3 – 18. Players Cricket Club in reply were skittled for 47. Ameer Mustapha got 13 runs, no bowling figures were available for Christ Ambassador.

Saw Pitt beat Players CC. Batting first, Saw Pit scored a challenging 190 for 6. Left hander Naresh Perasud struck 67 which included four fours and six sixes, while Avinash Ragnauth made 45; Shivdat Motie captured 3 – 37 and Davinan Jailall 2 -20. In reply, Players were sent packing for 123 runs. Shivdat Motie scored 48 and Avinash Bhiro 22. Bowling for Saw Pit Rabindra Rajroop had 3- 21 and Terrence Singh 2- 13.

At Zeeburg Sports Ground, Zeeburg beat Windsor Forest. Zeeburg took first strike and posted 210 runs for 5.

Balbinder Shivpersaud top scored with 70 and Yutesh Dhanpaul stroked 63. Maniram Ragnauth was the best bowler with 2 – 40. In reply Windsor Forest were bowled out for 159 runs in 19 overs.

Abdullah Wazidali top scored with 58 and Doodnauth Dhanraj made 38. Mark Jeffers and Deonarine Saffeek has two wickets each.