Vagrants sentenced for stealing female undergarments

Two vagrants on Friday reappeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly and decided to change their plea of not guilty after they were
accused of stealing a quantity of ladies undergarments.
According to the defendants, Wesley Ferdinand and Harry Bhawmie, who have been on remand for the offence for over a month now, decided to change their plea this time admitting to the charge because they are tired and just wanted the matter to be over with.
When the men first appeared on January 25, 2019 they were not properly dressed and had to be sent back by the police constables at the court to be appropriately clad to stand before a magistrate.
On this occasion, the men were properly dressed and neatly shaved.
The charge alleged that on January 23, 2019 at Stabroek Market Wharf, they stole a quantity of bras, slippers and panties all amounting to a total value of $391,000.
After the charge was read out to the two accused and they entered their pleas, Senior Magistrate Leron Daly sentenced them both to 18 months in prison for the criminal act.
