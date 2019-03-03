Latest update March 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Three horserace meets set for this month

Mar 03, 2019 Sports 0

Despite threats of rain three horserace meets have been planned for the month of March, making it one of the busy months for horseracing in Guyana. All of the meets will be held in Berbice. Two will be on the East Berbice with the other being held on the West Coast of Berbice.
After some confusion and uncertainty with two major entities – the Jumbo Jet and Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) planning their meet for the same date, the 24thMarch, some sanity has returned after communication between the concerned parties.
The Jumbo Jet entity has retained the 24th March date with their meet set for the Rising Sun Turf Club, Arima Park, West Coast, Berbice. The KMTC meet has been brought forward by one week to the 17th March at the KMTC Facility, Bush Lot Farm Corentyne, Berbice.
Before that Budhan’s Memorial will be staging a meet on the 10th March on the Corentyne.

More in this category

Sports

GMR&SC National Race of Champions Today promises intense rivalry

GMR&SC National Race of Champions Today promises intense rivalry

Mar 03, 2019

Race day is upon us. All roads will lead to Timehri’s South Dakota’s Circuit today for the first leg of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) National Race of...
Read More
Al Sport, FBF Windball Cricket tourney concludes today at National Gymnasium

Al Sport, FBF Windball Cricket tourney concludes...

Mar 03, 2019

Shallow: Nanthan’s tenure has been plagued with inefficiency and ineptitude

Shallow: Nanthan’s tenure has been plagued with...

Mar 03, 2019

South Turkeyen SC & Blackwater Athletics Club F/Ball set for today

South Turkeyen SC & Blackwater Athletics...

Mar 03, 2019

Still playing the “Beautiful Game” at 70 years

Still playing the “Beautiful Game” at 70

Mar 03, 2019

Gold is Money claim Dragon Stout Dominoes tourney

Gold is Money claim Dragon Stout Dominoes tourney

Mar 03, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]