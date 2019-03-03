Three horserace meets set for this month

Despite threats of rain three horserace meets have been planned for the month of March, making it one of the busy months for horseracing in Guyana. All of the meets will be held in Berbice. Two will be on the East Berbice with the other being held on the West Coast of Berbice.

After some confusion and uncertainty with two major entities – the Jumbo Jet and Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) planning their meet for the same date, the 24thMarch, some sanity has returned after communication between the concerned parties.

The Jumbo Jet entity has retained the 24th March date with their meet set for the Rising Sun Turf Club, Arima Park, West Coast, Berbice. The KMTC meet has been brought forward by one week to the 17th March at the KMTC Facility, Bush Lot Farm Corentyne, Berbice.

Before that Budhan’s Memorial will be staging a meet on the 10th March on the Corentyne.