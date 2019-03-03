Tekking chance is a bad thing

Some people believe dat crime does pay but nuff people finding out dat it don’t. Dem have people who does do things and when de situation ketch up wid dem is suh de tears does flow. Of course, people who know dem, does holler how dem is good people and how dem does sing in de church choir.

De thing is dat dem is de people who does tek de most chance and expect to get away.

A man wife lef he wid de children and go in de bush. He get mad and chop up he poor children. When he end up in jail, dem prisoners put a licking pon him, dat he seh he gon kill heself. De prison authorities tek him at he word and put he under special watch. Up to now, he ain’t kill heself.

Anodda one try to rob a business place pon Sheriff Street. He carry through de robbery but when he getting away, he get a bullet and he lef pon de road. He fadda use to warn him. De man even tell he son dat he gon bury he.

So said, so done. And people get vex and seh how de fadda cruel. Dem boys want to know how de fadda cruel.

Now a group of dem decide to rob a diamond seller. De front man know de diamond seller, suh he mek an appearance. Something tell de dealer dat trouble ahead, suh he prepare heself fuh anything. Again, so said so done.

De man pull a gun and try to shoot de dealer. He miss. De dealer didn’t. Dis time he friends sitting down outside like when vultures sitting pon a fence waiting fuh carcass. Dem deh sleeping in a jail cell now.

Dat is not de first time something like dis happen. A man and he friend been pon a robbery spree. One night, dem rob a contractor and tek way he gun. De next day, dem try to rob a store. One of dem lef in de store just like de one get lef in de diamond dealer place.

Dem boys want fuh know why people does tek dem risk.

Talk half and don’t tek stupid risks like dem criminals.