Still playing the “Beautiful Game” at 70 years

He is arguably the oldest footballer still playing the ‘Beautiful Game’, here, in Guyana and at age 70 , Seaton Floris can been seen in action on any Sunday morning at the GNS sports ground on Carifesta Avenue where the Pele Masters and Rastafari Patriarchs have their regular sessions among other players of the Masters football fraternity.

The Septuagenarian who celebrated his 70th birth anniversary two Wednesdays ago will be among the ‘crème de la crème’ of Masters who will be featured in a special game this morning at GFC ground beginning at 8:00 o’clock.

Also expected to take to the field this morning is Guyana’s first World Cup team captain Maurice Enmore who is one of the players Floris recalls he met at Santos FC when he joined as a 15 year-old. Floris who represented Santos at Divisions One and Two in the Georgetown Football League during the 70s claims he is ‘Santos for Life’.

According to the elder statesman of Guyana’s on-the-pitch football, his ‘love for the game and the fact that I tell myself I still have the energy to play” are the main reasons behind his longevity and he intends to be involved for as long as possible.

Past national players Herbert Pellew, Anthony Stanton, Rawle Jones, Deon Barnwell and others will be among the teams that will participate in today’s special game.