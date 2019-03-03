South Turkeyen SC & Blackwater Athletics Club F/Ball set for today

Latest update March 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
The South Turkeyen Sports Committee in collaboration with the Blackwater Athletics Club host a four-a-side small goal Football c
ompetition from 10:00hrs today at the East Ruimveldt School ground.
Some of the teams expected be in action today are Lodge, Sophia, North, East and West Ruimveldt and Vryheid’s.
Entrance fee is $5,000 and could be paid at the venue or by contacting Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell on 666-2950.
Trophies are sponsored by Troy ‘Coach Man’, Andy ‘Drybe’ Richards and Barnwell.
I walk my dog in the evenings at least four times a week at the back of Giftland Mall. The mall ends where the gated, private... more
RUSAL’s actions against the bauxite workers have been brutal but not unlawful. The company punitively dismissed 61 workers... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The United States of America, Canada and the English-speaking countries of the Caribbean together... more
