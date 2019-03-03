Latest update March 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

South Turkeyen SC & Blackwater Athletics Club F/Ball set for today

Mar 03, 2019

The South Turkeyen Sports Committee in collaboration with the Blackwater Athletics Club host a four-a-side small goal Football c

Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell with the Trophies for his event.

ompetition from 10:00hrs today at the East Ruimveldt School ground.
Some of the teams expected be in action today are Lodge, Sophia, North, East and West Ruimveldt and Vryheid’s.
Entrance fee is $5,000 and could be paid at the venue or by contacting Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell on 666-2950.
Trophies are sponsored by Troy ‘Coach Man’, Andy ‘Drybe’ Richards and Barnwell.

