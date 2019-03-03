Shallow: Nanthan’s tenure has been plagued with inefficiency and ineptitude

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent – Dr. Kishore Shallow, President of the St Vincent & The Grenadines Cricket Association Inc. President and the Vice-Presidential candidate for Cricket West Indies (CWI) Vice-Presidential candidate, is running to make a greater contribution in the boardroom and publicly to this key CWI role, compared to the invisible tenure of incumbent Emmanuel Nanthan.

In the upcoming elections, Nanthan will be aiming for a 4th term. He will face an uphill challenge to accomplish this feat with opposition from Information Technology and business consultant, Dr. Kishore Shallow.

Nanthan’s tenure as Vice President of CWI has gone unnoticeable. In some quarters, this is construed as the domineering style by President Dave Cameron, while other evidence points to the ineptitude of the Dominican.

Nanthan’s lack of leadership has retarded the administration of the Windward Islands Cricket Board of Control (WICBC). He reluctantly called an AGM in January 2019, following failure to do so for nearly two years, despite many calls by his fellow board members.

In September 2018, Nanthan, who heads the Citizen by Investment Unit for his native country Dominica, resigned as President of the Dominica Cricket Association (DCA). His rationale at the time was heavy work commitments making him incapable of performing his cricket administrative duties.

Former West Indies test wicketkeeper, Michael Findlay, believes that: “As a consequence, and in principle, Nanthan should also step down as President of the WICBC and Vice President of CWI and make way for someone who can provide the dedicated leadership required to move the Windward Islands and West Indies cricket forward.”

Ostensibly, such limitation of Nanthan was not unique to the DCA, as proven by an eventual relocation of a mismanaged Windwards Volcanoes franchise from Dominica to Grenada prior to his resignation. The exit from Dominica has resulted in excessive costs to the franchise due to inefficiencies and miscalculations, some of which have been credited to convenient dictatorship by Nanthan.

Vice Presidential candidate, Dr. Shallow expressed that: “Mr Nanthan has had an extended tenure as president of the WICBC not due to any sterling representation or performance but due to reluctance of other senior members to challenge the status quo. As a result, the latter period of his tenure has been plagued with inefficiency and ineptitude. This is a typical example where term limits can help a well-intended individual from damaging his reputation by trudging along after they have clearly ran out of zeal and ideas.”

He continued: “My decision to challenge Nanthan is strictly in the interest of advancing regional cricket; this mission is more significant than any individual or our territorial boards. For sustainable success in CWI, fundamentally, we must have astute, committed professionals with an appreciation for all our stakeholders.”

CWI elections will take place in Jamaica on March 24, 2019. Former West Indies team manager, Ricky Skerritt, and Dr. Shallow are challenging Dave Cameron and Emmanuel Nanthan for the offices of President and Vice President respectively.