Reputed husband stabs Sophia woman

Latest update March 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
Carol London, 41, of Block ‘F’ North Sophia, Greater Georgetown was admitted a patient of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, (GPHC) yesterday after she was stabbed multiple times by her common law husband.
The man identified as Dereck Solomon, a taxi driver, reportedly fled the scene shortly after the incident took place. He was arrested late yesterday afternoon.
Kaieteur News understands that the couple’s six-year-old foster daughter, alerted neighbours to the stabbing.
“She was the only person home with her mother at the time. Nobody really knows what happen,” the woman’s mother, Annie London said.
She said that she received a phone call around midday informing her of the incident. London said that she was shaken by the news.
“My son called and told me that Dereck stabbed his sister. I live till at Plaisance but I got down here as soon possible.”
The woman noted that her daughter had been with her common law husband for the past 14 years.
She said that she did not know of any domestic problems in that the couple might have had.
“They were living together for so long, I don’t know of what could have caused this.”
The woman was nevertheless grateful that her daughter is still alive.
Kaieteur News understands that London was admitted to GPHC’s Accident and Emergency Unit around midday, yesterday.
“She’s currently in a conscious and stable condition but has lost a lot of blood after she sustained injuries to her hands and face,” another relative of the woman said.
