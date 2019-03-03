Region One Chairman denies allegation of sexual molestation but victim insists

Region One Chairman, Brentnol Ashley, who authorities said is fingered in a sex probe involving an intellectually impaired man, has defended himself, saying that the allegation was engineered to attack his credibility in light of upcoming elections.

The Mabaruma, Region One victim is claiming that he came to the city for treatment but was given alcohol and then “touched” by the chairman in a hotel room.

The man and his mother visited Kaieteur News yesterday. During questioning, the victim repeated his accusation of sexual molestation in the presence of his mother.

The incident reportedly happened last week and the Child Care Protection Agency is said to be looking into the matter.

The following statement was issued by the Chairman yesterday:

“I have noticed a publication in the Kaieteur news (Saturday March 2, 2019) which alleges That I am being investigated for engaging in a sexual activity with a 22-year-old young adult, who is medically diagnosed with a psychiatric condition. I believe that this accusation is being instigated by APNU/AFC operatives in Region One who continuously target me.

From my entry into politics in 20l5, I have been subjected as a young man to all sorts of attacks on my character. These attacks intensified after the 20l8 Local Government elections in which the APNU/AFC suffered a massive defeat in Mabaruma. This allegation is intended to diminish my effectiveness as a leader of the PPP and also Regional Chairman in light of the impending national elections.

It is as a direct result of the desperation of the APNU/AFC clique who is faced with defeat all around them, especially with the successful No-Confidence motion which necessitates the Government having to face new elections at which they will be defeated again.

Consistent with this pattern of behavior, just recently we (members of the RDC and I) have suffered the most vile racist treatment by the new APNU/AFC Regional Executive Officer sent from Georgetown.

It would appear as though these political operatives would go at any level to smear my good name, which I have maintained throughout my public life from the commencement of my career as a teacher.

I assure residents of my Region and the Guyanese public at large, that this allegation is false and wholly malicious.

I have since contacted my Lawyer on this matter who is examining the most suitable approach on the way forward.

Brentnol Ashley

Regional Chairman, Region # 1”