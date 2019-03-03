Proposed seafood facility for E’bo fishermen

Latest update March 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Fishermen on the Essequibo Coast, primarily the Abrams Zuil/ Cullen area are likely to benefit from a seafood storage facility, which will be established on the Essequibo Coast.
Apart from its active role in the production of coconuts and rice, the Pomeroon/Supenaam is also known for its contributions to the fishing industry.
An overseas exporter has expressed his desire to establish a seafood processing/cold storage facility, which will tremulously aid in increasing the demand for shrimp within the small fishing community.

“Fishing Vessels at the Abrams Zuil out fall channel.”

In an effort to capitalize on standards, the exporter who operates from G&L Inc. announced plans to improve the infrastructure where the boats moor. The exporter who also exports to the US, Jamaica China and South Korea, will purchase large quantities of shrimp from the fishermen, process it, freeze it and ship it to Georgetown to be exported.
With the project implemented, it is likely that there will be a continuous demand for shrimp throughout the year.
The exporter approached the regional administration and it was agreed that an existing building will be used to house the facility. The proposed site that is located at Abrams Zuil, was recently visited by the Regional Executive Officer of Region Two, Dennis Jaikaran, and the Regional engineer Kawan Suchit.
The team also visited the Abrams Zuil Cullen outfall channel, Uno Creek, where they met with a number of fishermen. The fishermen, who numbered between 25 and 30, were eager to vent their concerns. Amongst the concerns raised was the desilting of the outfall channel leading into the sea, which fishermen claims is a hindrance to the operation of their fishing business.
Another concern was the construction of a roadway leading to the beach.

 

