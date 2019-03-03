Police seize marijuana during raid at Stabroek Market

Latest update March 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
The police yesterday conducted a sting operation at the Stabroek Market. This was done in light of the numerous complaints about illegal activities and constant robberies in and around the market.
Police ranks were stationed at the entrances to the market while the operation was carried out. The police also had sniffer dogs assisting in the search even as the police prison truck was parked a short distance away.
The operation also saw search being done at the Ferry Stelling area and route 31, 32, 40, 41, and 44 minibus parks.
During the search, a quantity of marijuana seeds amounting to 128 grams, and 561 grams of cannabis was found.
The operation resulted in 13 persons being arrested in relation to several offences. Also three of the persons arrested will be charged for possession of narcotics.
Mar 03, 2019Race day is upon us. All roads will lead to Timehri’s South Dakota’s Circuit today for the first leg of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) National Race of...
Mar 03, 2019
Mar 03, 2019
Mar 03, 2019
Mar 03, 2019
Mar 03, 2019
I walk my dog in the evenings at least four times a week at the back of Giftland Mall. The mall ends where the gated, private... more
RUSAL’s actions against the bauxite workers have been brutal but not unlawful. The company punitively dismissed 61 workers... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The United States of America, Canada and the English-speaking countries of the Caribbean together... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]