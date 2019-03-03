Latest update March 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Police seize marijuana during raid at Stabroek Market

Police ranks in and around the Stabroek Market

The police yesterday conducted a sting operation at the Stabroek Market. This was done in light of the numerous complaints about illegal activities and constant robberies in and around the market.
Police ranks were stationed at the entrances to the market while the operation was carried out. The police also had sniffer dogs assisting in the search even as the police prison truck was parked a short distance away.
The operation also saw search being done at the Ferry Stelling area and route 31, 32, 40, 41, and 44 minibus parks.
During the search, a quantity of marijuana seeds amounting to 128 grams, and 561 grams of cannabis was found.
The operation resulted in 13 persons being arrested in relation to several offences. Also three of the persons arrested will be charged for possession of narcotics.

The illegal articles found

