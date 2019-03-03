Ogle Airport continuing saya…Local aircraft operator denied one acre land but ExxonMobil gets 10

Local aircraft owners who operate at the Eugene F. Correia Airport are still complaining.

This newspaper understands that several small operators still cannot secure required land that is less than an acre while foreign oil giant, Exxon, was given access to 10 acres of land for no less than 30 years.

This newspaper understands that there is a small operator with two planes who was trying to get his hand on a piece of land since 2012.

The operator’s application was not even acknowledged until 2014, only to be rejected in 2015.

That operator and others have been “fighting the good fight,” to get land but still cannot.

However, ExxonMobil was given approval to commence construction on 10 acres of land via a mere Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in July 2017.

ExxonMobil will begin constructing its local headquarters by next week at the Eugene F. Correia Airport.

In the MoU, OAI agreed, during the tenure of the MoU, to not offer the use of the land to anyone without ESSO’s consent. Aviation operatives at Ogle say that this action is in complete contrast to “the strong-arm tactics and threats of repossessing lands which OAI had approved for use by local aviation companies.”

Through the MoU, ESSO is not only protected from any breach of agreement by OAI, but will have the right to continue to possess the land if a breach occurs.

ESSO agreed to pay US$43,570 for years 2017-2020, and certain “small increases”.