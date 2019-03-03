Gold is Money claim Dragon Stout Dominoes tourney

Latest update March 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
Gold is Money chalked 87 games to win the final of the Dragon Stout and Good Times Sport Bar dominoes tournament which was contested on Wednesday
TNT took the runner up spot with 82 games, while OPKO finished third on 55.
Meanwhile, Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association, Mark Wiltshire in collaboration with Mambo Sports Bar of Barr Street, Kitty will be hosting an 18-team tournament starting at 14:00hrs today. Entrance fee is $12,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $150,000, runner up a trophy and $75,000 and third place a trophy and $35,000. Teams can call Wiltshire on 665 5855 for registration.
I walk my dog in the evenings at least four times a week at the back of Giftland Mall. The mall ends where the gated, private... more
RUSAL’s actions against the bauxite workers have been brutal but not unlawful. The company punitively dismissed 61 workers... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The United States of America, Canada and the English-speaking countries of the Caribbean together... more
