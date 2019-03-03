GMR&SC National Race of Champions Today promises intense rivalry

Race day is upon us. All roads will lead to Timehri’s South Dakota’s Circuit today for the first leg of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) National Race of Champions.

For a meagre cost of $1000, fans will see all of the country’s top drivers in action, including two-time CMRC group four champion Andrew King and his rival Mark Vieira.

A correspondence from the club has assured that the track is in excellent condition and all systems are in place for a fantastic race day which will feature a 24-race programme.

Competition is expected to be stiffer with cash and prizes up for grabs including a round trip to Miami for the group two champion.

In addition, the winners of the Choke Starlet Cup, Miracle Optical Street Tuner and Prem’s Electrical Sports Tuner are set to pocket $500,000 each, while Mohamed’s Enterprise has sponsored in excess of $250,000 for the top novice bikers.

Other confirmed sponsors of the event include, Air Services Limited, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Truck Master, Special Auto, Nexus, Cyril’s Taxi, Motor Trend Service Center, Prem’s Electrical, Windjammer Restaurant, A&R Printery, Trans Pacific Auto Sales and Spares, N&S Fuel Pump and Injector Services, Choke Gas Station, Miracle Optical, R. Kissoon Contracting Services, E-Networks, Powerline, B.M. Auto Sales and Supreme Ventures Enterprise.