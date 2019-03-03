Courts Furniture store cycle road race in Berbice pushed back

Latest update March 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
The cycle road race sponsored by the Courts Furniture Store in Berbice and organised by the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC), which was set for today, has been push back to a later date.
The event, which is an annual affair staged in observation of the Mashramani celebrations, is usually opened to cyclists throughout the country.
According to information all logistics remains the same for the new date. The 50 miles event is expected to ride off from in front of the Courts Furniture Store at Main and St Ann’s Street New Amsterdam, Berbice, proceed to Nand Persaud Business Complex at No36, Village, Corentyne before returning to finish at its place of origin.
There will be cash, trophies and other incentives up for grabs for the top finishers in the respective divisions.
Prizes are expected to be awarded to the first six finishers in the open category, the top three veterans the top three juniors, the first three juveniles and the top females. There is also expected to be an event for BMX riders. A number of sprint point prizes are also up for grabs.
Officials from The Courts Furniture store are expected to be on hand to start the race and distribute the prizes when the race is staged on the new date to be announced.
