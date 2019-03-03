Bandit shot dead inside Kay’s Diamond Enterprise -three accomplices captured while waiting in vehicle

What seemed like the perfect robbery went badly wrong when a 27-year-old gunman was riddled with bullets around 12:15 hrs yesterday.

The shooting occurred inside of Kay’s Diamond Enterprise, located at Lot 288 Middle and Thomas Streets.

Gerally Johanison Henry, who police said was a miner, had gained entry into the businessman’s office under the pretext of wanting to buy diamonds.

But when he drew a handgun, the businessman who owns a licensed firearm, shot him first. Henry was reportedly shot at least six times in the upper body.

Police then arrested Henry’s three accomplices, who were waiting outside in a black Fielder Wagon.

Police sources said that all those arrested are from Albouystown.

A 9mm pistol, with eight rounds in the magazine, was recovered from the slain Henry.

Police said that Henry had first contacted the dealer by telephone and indicated that he wanted to buy some diamonds.

There are reports that Henry had transacted business at least three times with the dealer.

After receiving two calls, the businessman let Henry into his office, located on the first floor.

According to police, Henry then told the diamond dealer that he wanted to use the washroom.

According to one report, when Henry exited the washroom, he pointed a gun at the dealer and discharged a round, which missed and struck a wall.

The dealer, who reportedly already had his Glock pistol at the ready, then shot the bandit dead.

Because the building is soundproof, Henry’s accomplices did not hear the gunfire and remained waiting.

Meanwhile, the businessman alerted ranks from the Alberttown Police Station, who arrived and arrested the suspects.

By then a crowd had gathered.

One resident who lived nearby was overheard saying, “He (the businessman) should have killed all three of them. They ain’t mean to look for a wuk. Them like nuisance to

society.”

Another onlooker said, “He (the dead bandit) partners run away and left he. They mad fuh attack the place. The place got nuff camera and it soundproof.”

From all indications, no relatives or family members were at the scene. “Nobody fuh them ain’t deh here cause you would have hear the man w

rong fuh kill he and yuh woulda hear plenty crying.

I hope they don’t charge the businessman. He was only defending his property,” one onlooker remarked.

A woman was also heard saying, “The businessman outsmart them. That thief who went in the building brave. But he didn’t know the businessman would have locked down the place and pump bullets in he.

“I guess he didn’t know that the place is one way in and one way out. When you don’t want to work, things like these does happen.”