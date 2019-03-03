Approval for Liza Phase Two Permit delayed …EPA cites further issues with Insurance Policy

Latest update March 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), was supposed to receive its permit for the Liza Phase Two Project on or before March 1, 2019. But Head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Vincent Adams, noted that this could not happen since there are still some issues with the company’s insurance policy.
It was only last week that EEPGL acquired and subsequently submitted to the EPA, an insurance policy to the tune of US$2.4B. But Dr. Adams said all the kinks have not been worked out.
He said, “I am not at liberty to release all the information where this is concerned as yet. But I have to clarify a few things with Exxon… You know, certain aspects of this policy that they provided to me are not clear and I need to call them in on this…That is all I can reveal to you at this point.”
While the EPA is focused on addressing the aforementioned issue, the Energy Department has initiated discussions with Central Bank to ensure oil companies comply with the nation’s laws on having a recognized insurance policy.
Making this known a few weeks ago was Energy Department Head, Dr. Mark Bynoe. He said that there will be no approval from the Department of Energy for companies to self insure.
Mar 03, 2019Race day is upon us. All roads will lead to Timehri’s South Dakota’s Circuit today for the first leg of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) National Race of...
Mar 03, 2019
Mar 03, 2019
Mar 03, 2019
Mar 03, 2019
Mar 03, 2019
I walk my dog in the evenings at least four times a week at the back of Giftland Mall. The mall ends where the gated, private... more
RUSAL’s actions against the bauxite workers have been brutal but not unlawful. The company punitively dismissed 61 workers... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The United States of America, Canada and the English-speaking countries of the Caribbean together... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]