Latest update March 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Al Sport, FBF Windball Cricket tourney concludes today at National Gymnasium

Mar 03, 2019 Sports 0

Defending Female Champions Mae’s Secondary will be going all out to retain their title, while a new male champion will be crowned as the Curtains

Students displaying the Trophies and medals at stake for the top 4 teams in both divisions.

come down in the Forbes Burnham Foundation, AL Sport & Tour Promotion, National Sports Commission, 28th Annual Easter Term Windball Champions Trophy at the National Gymnasium.
Sixteen teams, eight females, eight males will be battling for the number one sport in this year programme namely, Females: Mae’s, Valmiki V High School, Zeeburg, Soesdyke, East Ruimveldt, Charlestown Government, Goed Fortuin Secondaries and Bladen Hall Multilateral .
Males are: Covent Garden, Annandale, Goed Fortuin, Zeeburg, Mae’s Secondaries, The Bishop’s High, Government Technical Institute and The Business School.
Play start in this Day/Night programme at 10:00am, Chairman of the FBF Vincent Alexander and Officials of AL Sport & Tour Promotions will be present to greet the players on arrival at the venue, and also along with Director of Sport Christopher Jones to do the presentation at the conclusion of the programme.
The programme is organised by A. Munroe.

More in this category

Sports

GMR&SC National Race of Champions Today promises intense rivalry

GMR&SC National Race of Champions Today promises intense rivalry

Mar 03, 2019

Race day is upon us. All roads will lead to Timehri’s South Dakota’s Circuit today for the first leg of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) National Race of...
Read More
Al Sport, FBF Windball Cricket tourney concludes today at National Gymnasium

Al Sport, FBF Windball Cricket tourney concludes...

Mar 03, 2019

Shallow: Nanthan’s tenure has been plagued with inefficiency and ineptitude

Shallow: Nanthan’s tenure has been plagued with...

Mar 03, 2019

South Turkeyen SC & Blackwater Athletics Club F/Ball set for today

South Turkeyen SC & Blackwater Athletics...

Mar 03, 2019

Still playing the “Beautiful Game” at 70 years

Still playing the “Beautiful Game” at 70

Mar 03, 2019

Gold is Money claim Dragon Stout Dominoes tourney

Gold is Money claim Dragon Stout Dominoes tourney

Mar 03, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]