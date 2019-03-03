Al Sport, FBF Windball Cricket tourney concludes today at National Gymnasium

Defending Female Champions Mae’s Secondary will be going all out to retain their title, while a new male champion will be crowned as the Curtains

come down in the Forbes Burnham Foundation, AL Sport & Tour Promotion, National Sports Commission, 28th Annual Easter Term Windball Champions Trophy at the National Gymnasium.

Sixteen teams, eight females, eight males will be battling for the number one sport in this year programme namely, Females: Mae’s, Valmiki V High School, Zeeburg, Soesdyke, East Ruimveldt, Charlestown Government, Goed Fortuin Secondaries and Bladen Hall Multilateral .

Males are: Covent Garden, Annandale, Goed Fortuin, Zeeburg, Mae’s Secondaries, The Bishop’s High, Government Technical Institute and The Business School.

Play start in this Day/Night programme at 10:00am, Chairman of the FBF Vincent Alexander and Officials of AL Sport & Tour Promotions will be present to greet the players on arrival at the venue, and also along with Director of Sport Christopher Jones to do the presentation at the conclusion of the programme.

The programme is organised by A. Munroe.