381 BIT graduates ready to enter oil industry, other sectors

By Kiana Wilburg

From December to now, the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) has churned out 381 graduates from its National Training Project for Youth Empowerment (NTPYE). Today, these youths stand ready to fill the skilled personnel positions in the oil and gas industry, and in other sectors.

Of the 381 graduates, 339 came from Region Four. The trained youths were given their certificates in December, at the National Cultural Centre.

Speaking at the graduation, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, noted that the graduates were drawn from nine institutions across Region Four and represent 20.8 percent of the number of persons trained by BIT.

Harmon was also heartened to learn that among the institutions that provided persons for training is the Guyana Council for Persons with Disabilities. He said that it is a testimony to the progressive development that is taking place in the technical and vocational training endeavours of BIT.

At the Region Four ceremony as well, BIT’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Richard Maughn, reminded that BIT is strategically constituted to provide for the development of the manpower needs within the local industries while helping to reduce joblessness and thus reduce poverty.

Maughn said, “Unskilled and jobless individuals will remain deprived unless they are given the opportunity to acquire skills that are suited for engagement within the current economic landscape of a developing Guyana. As an organization, BIT remains committed to the development of individuals for engagement within Guyana’s industrial sector.”

“We are aware of the changes within the economic landscape of our nation, which require individuals who are fitly trained for employment within the oil industry. We are already adapting to the changes. During 2018, service companies within the oil industry such as Blackhawk Specialty Tools and JSL Guyana Inc. have engaged individuals who were trained under the BIT training programme.”

As for the remaining 42 students, they hail from the town of Lethem. On February 20, last, they were awarded with skilled certificates in Heavy Duty Equipment Operations.

During his remarks, BIT Chairman, Clinton Williams, said that it was the third graduation being held in Region Nine for NTPYE. And to ensure that the youths of Lethem receive continuous training, he said that BIT will donate 10 computers to the region.

Williams noted that the programme started last September, with 43 youths: 37 males and six females between the ages of 18 and 35 years. During the five-month training period, Williams said that the trainees were exposed to 1,088 hours of skills training relevant to Heavy Duty Equipment Operation. They also received 120 hours of life skills tutoring in basic Mathematics, English Language, Sexual Reproductive Health and Micro Enterprise. He said that the areas of programmes were selected with the intent of fostering personal growth of the participants.

Williams said that the Board of Industrial Training has been partnering with numerous Public and Private Sector Companies for over 108 years in the conduct of its renowned Apprenticeship Vocational Programmes.

Within the last five years, Williams said that BIT has partnered with eight Service Providers or Masters and is responsible for training in excess of 500 apprentices.

Speaking to the history of the NTYPE programme, the BIT Chairman said that it was launched in 2006 with the objective of providing competency based Technical and Vocational Education and Training, and to fill the dire shortage of entry level technically skilled personnel for both the Private and Public Sector. He said that the current Administration has not only embraced, but expanded the programme.

In a sense, Williams said that the programme has enjoyed and continues to enjoy bi-partisan support.

The BIT Chairman said it is expected, that by the end of 2019, over 25,000 persons from various regions would have graduated in areas relating to Engineering and Building trades, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Forestry, Home Economics, Health Services, etc.

Additionally, the BIT Chairman said that the entity has been continually expanding its relationship with both Public and Private Sector facilitators with a view to optimizing the utilization of all available resources and facilities, such as five Government Technical Institutes, two Industrial Training Centres (GITC), and catering and ICT companies.

Williams also noted that BIT was able to expand its partnership with the Ministry of the Presidency Department of Youth Empowerment to provide skills training for over 22 youths in Apiculture, as well as continuing to provide training in Heavy Duty Equipment Operation for another 30 youths.

He said, “We also partnered with the Ministry of Natural Resources to implement its innovative Industrial Skills Training Enhancement Programme (IN-STEP). This project provided training for some 89 displaced workers, following the closure of a number of sugar estates.

Additionally, we continued to intensify our alliance with the Office of the First Lady for the generation of over 200 skill sets in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for youths in the Hinterland Region, such as, St. Ignatius and other depressed communities.”

The BIT Chairman added, “During the last two years, over 75 persons from Orealla/Siparuta, St. Monica and Kabakaburi villages were trained in Outboard and Small Engine Repairs, Boat Building, Block Making and Electrical Installation. We consider these critical skills for the sustenance and empowerment of the youths within these remote communities.”

BIT will continue to intensify the delivery of its technical and vocational skills trainings, with a view to addressing the skill demands, not only for Guyana’s current dynamics but to encamp the requirements of emerging industries; such as, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy, Hydroponic Farming, Agro-processing, among others. In fact, Williams highlighted that over 50 of BIT’s graduates from both the Apprenticeship and Traineeship Programme have gained employment in the Oil and Gas Sector.

“We plan to also expand our association to include those agencies responsible for the IDB-funded Citizens Security Programme and the Hinterland Youth Employment Service Programme to allow for better coordination among the formal and non-formal training institutions in order to reduce the high level of duplication in the delivery of many occupational skills training programme, while at the same time increasing the focus on employment generation.”

Williams was also pleased to report that BIT signed an agreement with the Basic Needs Trust Fund to train over 500 Youths in 2019 in skills such as Solar Photovoltaic Systems Installation and Maintenance; Boat Building and Outboard Engine Maintenance. These will benefit no doubt, the energy and construction sectors, Williams noted.

He said that there are also plans to review course content and curricula for our respective training programmes, to ensure relevance and value.

Williams said that this intervention is necessary, if BIT is to generate skills sets that are both technologically relevant and adaptable to the constantly changing workforce to ensure their expectations are achieved.