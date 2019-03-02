Woman gives birth while husband killed by “junkie”

It was an afternoon of bitter-sweet news for the Ali family from the West Coast Berbice. A young laboratory attendant attached to the Blairmont Sugar Estate was killed by his neighbour, a drug addict (junkie) who was reportedly released from jail a week ago.

At the same time when the incident took place, the estate worker’s wife was hospitalized at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital giving birth to their first child. She was unaware of what had happened to her husband.

Dead is Arshad Ali, 25, of Lot 29 Bennet Dam, Rosignol Village, West Coast Berbice. The suspect, only identified as “Karim”, is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

Zaban Ali, the father-in-law of the deceased, at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, told this publication that he had just left his home at Rosignol Village to come over to New Amsterdam when he received a worrying call.

“When I was halfway on the Berbice Bridge somebody give me a call that me son-in-law was lying down and was bleeding on the street. I immediately swing around the car and went there and saw him on the ground bleeding.

“We took him to the hospital and they told us he died. That’s all I know.” According to him the incident took place at approximately 11:00 am yesterday.

Another relative of the now dead man disclosed that he got the message around noon that an accident had occurred involving Arshad.

However, when he showed up at the New Amsterdam Hospital, he was told “that a man lash he in he head with an iron bar and he died.”

He stated that the young man had reportedly just left his home to visit his wife at the hospital and was walking through Bennet Dam when “Karim” rushed up to him, armed with the weapon, and dealt him a lash to his head.

Eyewitnesses who were reluctant to provide any details only stated that after Arshad was hit, he collapsed and “Karim” walked away.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News was informed by a neighbour that the relatives of Arshad had caused the suspect to be arrested some time ago. He had served some time in prison and was released a week ago.

The neighbor said, “Dem mek the man go jail so after the man come out like he itate pon it, smoke up and then he tek out revenge”.

Attempts were made to contact the Commander of B’ Division Paul Langevine for a comment on the incident.

However, calls to his phone went unanswered and he was unavailable when this publication visited his office.

Despite the sad news, it was confirmed that the wife of the now dead man, successfully gave birth to a healthy baby yesterday afternoon.