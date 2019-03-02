Two passport nice but it got trouble

There was a time when everybody want to go to farrin. And when somebody get a visa de whole family use to celebrate. Dem use to have a party like how people does keep birthday parties these days.

When de day come fuh dem to lef de country, was anodda big thing. Everybody want to go to de airport suh de family use to stay up whole night and cook. Dem pack de food in baskets and was one picnic at de airport.

Dem boys use to like see when de people leffing de country. Tears use to fall like when dem got funeral. People use to bawl and roll up pun de ground.

But there was a lot of benefit. People use to send back nuff things like clothes and money. Everybody use to want to go to farrin after de clothes and de money come. That is how dem have dual citizenship these days. People got two passport.

In case Guyana get hard dem same people pack up and lef to live elsewhere. Now de constitution got a problem wid people who got two passport. Nuff people in de coalition got two passport and because of de court action wha Basil de Willie file, from now, dem can’t sit in parliament again.

Of course, dem boys know that Basil de Willie was trying to get rid of he competition. Li’l Joe was one of dem wid two passport. Carl also got two passport but there is a difference. Li’l Joe swear to anodda flag but Carl never swear. He mudda and fadda is de people who mek he get citizenship. He can sit in parliament because he never pledge allegiance.

Li’l Joe is anodda problem. And who know him know he wouldn’t give up he citizenship to Uncle Sam. He is one of de people who can vote in Guyana and vote in Uncle Sam elections. He got two presidents.

Dem got others like him. Gail got a problem and she tell Jagdeo that she will give up she Canadian citizenship. How people gun know if she give it up? De Canadians don’t publish a notice. Suh she got two Prime Ministers and she can vote in two countries.

Talk half and dem boys watching to see how this story gun end.