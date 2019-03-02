Transformation work in full swing at CWI’s LBI facility Ground and players pavilion to completed by August 2019

By Sean Devers

While the focus is on the pitches and the ground, which is expected to be fully complete by August, closing off phase one of the project, the LBI facility on the East Coast of Demerara, when fully completed next year, should be transformed into a state of the art International Cricket Stadium equipped with International standard lighting.

This project is the brainchild of GCB’s Secretary Anand Sanasie who is also one of 12 Members Directors of the Cricket West Indies.

The Media was invited to tour the facility on Tuesday by GCB and Sanasie informed that the ground, owned by GUYSUCO and which hosted senior Inter-County matches in the 1990s, has been leased by the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) for 99 years.

The LBI ground currently houses the Chetram Singh Hostel and indoor nets but when completed will have self-contained refurbished dorms with a Kitchen, dining facilities and full internet access which could accommodate First-Class players.

According to the ‘hands-on’ Sanasie, a four-story stand will be constructed with a capacity of 7,000 fans with a Gym at the bottom and concession areas and the parking area at the back, constructed at the Northern end of the venue.

Grass banks for spectators would be built beyond the Eastern and Southern boundaries which is a minimum of 70 Meters from the Pitches which will be four feet above what it is presently, while the ground will be lifted by three feet at its lowest point to mitigate against flooding. It was explained that new drainage constructed along the new highway should allow for better drainage.

Sanasie said wood from the dismantled Lance Gibbs stand at Bourda was used to assist in repairs to the existing Players’ Pavilion which will be named after Gibbs the first bowler to take 300 Test wickets.

A new two-bedroom home with tiled floor, toilet and bath, and all other necessities is near completion for a live in caretaker. It is envisaged that upon completion the LBI facility will provide employment for about twenty residents from the East Coast area.

On the top flat of the Players’ Pavilion each dressing room has a washroom area where ice tub, Bathrooms and other facilities are already in place. An Umpires’ Room and a Stadium Manager’s Office are also on the top floor of the players’ Pavilion.

On the ground floor of the players’ Pavilion, there is a store room for Slashers, Rollers and other ‘ground preparation’ equipment, while there is a Canteen and Bar which is available for rent. The ground floor also houses a special area for the teams’ Physiotherapist to ply his trade.

The South/West of the ground will accommodate the practice facility which will have nets, a plastic roof and full bowlers’ run ups. This will replace the present indoor nets where there is not enough space for fast bowlers to run in. A car park for the players and officials will be constructed in that area.

The South of the ground will accommodate a media Centre with TV and Radio Booths, while below the commentary Booths will be a two coloured sightscreen for white and red ball matches.

The Electronic scoreboard and replay screen will also be to the South of the ground while a stage will be built to cater for concerts etc. which would enhance the facility’s income earning capabilities. Concrete fencing would be erected for sponsors to advertise their products and services and this will help to provide a revenue stream.

“We are putting in a special layer of sand on the ground before we plant the grass. This obviously would begin after the ground filling is finished and a drainage system of pipes laid to ensure quick removal of water. The ground, or playing area, would be completed by August of this year, which is the first of three phases of the project,” Sanasie explained.

The Caretaker’s home and the players’ Pavilion are also a part of phase one, while the installation of lights, the concrete fence and the Media Centre should be completed by Christmas during the second phase.

The final phase which is set to be finished next year will see the practice facility, main stand and the dorms being completed.

Sanasie, who is very passionate about this project, informed that during last week, Sports Minister Dr George Norton visited the work site and appeared very impressed with the work being done. He also stated that the Guyana Jaguars would now have a home ground to train and play.

The Local board is presently funding the project but once the playing area is completed Sanasie said prospective sponsors would be approached to assist with funding in exchange for branding.