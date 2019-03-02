Regional First-Class cricket Reifer’s unbeaten 54 gives Jaguars 125-run lead But Bajans fight back with fifties from Mosley & Carter

By Sean Devers

Barbadian Raymon Reifer continues to be a thorn in the flesh of his home team as his 14th First-Class fifty was followed with two wickets in the space of eight runs yesterday as Guyana Jaguars held the advantage when day two of their Regional First-Class encounter against Barbados Pride at Providence concluded yesterday.

On a day in which nine wickets fell and two half-centuries were scored the 27-year-old Reifer carried his overnight 33 to an unbeaten 54 from 127 balls, 165 minutes with seven fours took the Jaguars, who began the day 162-7, to 201 for a lead of 125 runs.

Johnathon Carter (4-52), Marquino Mindley (2-35) and Miguel Cummings (2-51) did the damage as the home side were bowled out 49 minutes before Lunch yesterday.

By the Close the Bajans were 228-6 with a lead of 103 with four wickets standing.

Barbados, bowled out for their third lowest score (76) on day one, batted much better in their second innings on a slow track which is starting to keep low as Shane Mosley scored his eighth fifty and fourth for the season from 120 balls,149 minutes with 11 fours.

The 24-year-old left hander got support from Pride’s leading run scorer Carter who followed up his four-wicket haul with 47 from 72 balls and 87 minutes with seven boundaries.

Skipper Shamarah Brooks, the 30-year-old former West Indies U-19 World Cup Captain, stroked an elegant 44 from 102 balls, 108 minutes with six fours, while Keeper Tevyn Walcott is unbeaten on 28.

Reifer has so far taken 2-18 to follow-up his first innings 5-20, while left arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul has 2-56 to take his tournament tally to 37.

Watched by a fair size gathering in the Green Stand which included children from the Alness Nursery in Corentyne, Berbice on a tour of Demerara, Jaguars resumed in bright sunshine on 167-7 with a lead of 86 runs.

Reifer, on 33 and Romario Shepherd (7) carried the score to 170 before Shepherd (9) missed an on-drive to Mindley and was LBW at 170-8.

Reifer, who made an unbeaten 108 and captured 5-40 against the Red Force in the final round of the last season, reached his fifty when he clipped left-arm spinner Jomal Warrican to the ropes at square leg.

His half century took 118 balls and 159 minutes and was decorated with seven boundaries.

He and 22-year-old Ramaal Lewis, in his second First-Class game and first for the Jaguars, supported Reifer as he displayed good batting skills before he was taken at mid-on off Warrican at 191-1.

A Carter short ball to Permaul (4) had him in all sorts of problems as he attempted to hook and only managed to lob a catch to the bowler as the Jaguars were dismissed 49 minutes before Lunch.

By Lunch, the visitors had reduced the deficit to 106 as they reached 19 without loss.

After the Interval, Barbados Pride, who were blown away in their first innings for 76 (their third lowest First-Class total), got going in positive fashion with Rashidi Boucher pivoting and pulling Shepherd for four before he was bowled by Sherfane Rutherford for nine at 19-1.

Skipper Shamarah Brooks, opening the batting in place of Mosley who was off the field for 27 minutes on the previous day, again looked good and played some elegant shots and together with Mosely, who batted at number three, defied the Jaguars bowling on the flat track and lightning fast outfield.

But well set for what would have been his 20th fifty, Brooks, who promised much since his youth days with ‘Carl Hooper’ like cover drives, again flattered to deceive when he played back to a ball that kept low and was bowled by Permaul to break the 74-run stand and leave Barbados on 93-2.

After Tea, which was taken with the score on 115-2, Mosley lofted Permaul over the head of Reifer at mid-on to reach fifty which was posted from 89 balls, 117 minutes with nine fours.

With conditions becoming overcast and the track offering more help for the spinners, Mosley was trapped LBW to Lewis for his first wicket for Guyana at 167-3.

Things got progressively worse for Barbados as sunshine returned to the Providence sward when Carter, Pride’s most prolific batsman with 540 runs this season, fell three short of his 23rd First-Class fifty and fifth for the season in which he also scored a century.

With the score on 177, the left-hander pushed forward to one that bounced from Permaul and Tagenarine Chanderpaul at short-leg demonstrated excellent awareness to pouch a brilliant reflex catch to give his team the ascendency.

Reifer has a penchant for performing well against his home Country and the left-arm pacer with a solitary Test under his belt, removed Aaron Jones (15) LBW before bowling Shamar Springer (6) in quick succession to leave Barbados on 205-6.

Walcott and Warrican (3) have so far put together 23 crucial runs by the close to keep their hopes alive of a win for the first time in five years against the Jaguars.

The first session today could decide which way to contest will go since if the four remaining wickets can take Barbados’ lead to anything over 200 runs they could force a win especially since the pitch could misbehave a bit today and Warrican, Pride’s lead bowler with 26 wickets, is expected to play a key role today.

Despite Guyana’s inconsistent top order, any total below 180 should be chased down successfully in a game which could end in three days today to give the Jaguars their fifth win as they move closer to a fifth consecutive title.

Play starts at 10:00hrs.

Scores: BARBADOS PRIDE 76 (Chaim Holder 22; Raymon Reifer 5-20) and 228 for six (Shayne Moseley 64, Jonathan Carter 47, Shamarh Brooks 44, Tevyn Walcott 28 not out; Raymon Reifer 2-18, Veerasammy Permaul 2-56).

GUYANA JAGUARS 201 (Raymon Reifer 52, Vishaul Singh 33; Jonathan Carter 4-52, Marquino Mindley 2-35).