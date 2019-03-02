Police, Childcare investigate sex allegations against Region 1 chairman

Authorities are said to be probing a serious allegation involving a senior regional official.

According to sources of the Child Care and Protection Agency (CCPA), it is probing a report involving allegations against the current Chairman for Region One, Brentnol Ashley.

The agency was tightlipped but Kaieteur News was told that the allegations center on a 22-year-old man from Region One who came to the city reportedly under Ashley’s care.

The man is said to be intellectually impaired.

He was supposed to see Dr. Bhairo Harry for his troubles for a possible referral to the psychiatric department of the Georgetown Public Hospital.

However, while in town, the man was plied with alcohol and things happened, the source said.

Yesterday, the man was medically examined for possible signs of abuse.

According to officials, the man is being treated as a child because of his condition.

The police are said to be investigating also.

The man was said to be in state care, pending the investigations.

It is unclear whether Ashley was questioned.

He is said to be a senior regional official of the People’s Progressive Party.