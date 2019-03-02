Latest update March 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police, Childcare investigate sex allegations against Region 1 chairman

Mar 02, 2019 News 0

Authorities are said to be probing a serious allegation involving a senior regional official.
According to sources of the Child Care and Protection Agency (CCPA), it is probing a report involving allegations against the current Chairman for Region One, Brentnol Ashley.
The agency was tightlipped but Kaieteur News was told that the allegations center on a 22-year-old man from Region One who came to the city reportedly under Ashley’s care.
The man is said to be intellectually impaired.
He was supposed to see Dr. Bhairo Harry for his troubles for a possible referral to the psychiatric department of the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Region One chairman, Brentnol Ashley

However, while in town, the man was plied with alcohol and things happened, the source said.
Yesterday, the man was medically examined for possible signs of abuse.
According to officials, the man is being treated as a child because of his condition.
The police are said to be investigating also.
The man was said to be in state care, pending the investigations.
It is unclear whether Ashley was questioned.
He is said to be a senior regional official of the People’s Progressive Party.

 

More in this category

Sports

Transformation work in full swing at CWI’s LBI facility Ground and players pavilion to completed by August 2019

Transformation work in full swing at CWI’s LBI facility Ground and...

Mar 02, 2019

By Sean Devers While the focus is on the pitches and the ground, which is expected to be fully complete by August, closing off phase one of the project, the LBI facility on the East Coast of...
Read More
GMRSC National Race of Champions Seebarran, Seejattan and Mohamed confirmed for tomorrow’s showdown

GMRSC National Race of Champions Seebarran,...

Mar 02, 2019

NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup Pundits predict large turnout for best final matchup for some time -Captains assure fans of exciting action

NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup Pundits predict large...

Mar 02, 2019

Letter to the Sports Editor Pooran’s non-selection in ODI squad

Letter to the Sports Editor Pooran’s...

Mar 02, 2019

Pepsi backs GBA for7th consecutive year 2nd Mike Parris tourney punches off today

Pepsi backs GBA for7th consecutive year 2nd Mike...

Mar 02, 2019

Regional First-Class cricket Reifer’s unbeaten 54 gives Jaguars 125-run lead But Bajans fight back with fifties from Mosley & Carter

Regional First-Class cricket Reifer’s unbeaten...

Mar 02, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]