Police, Childcare investigate sex allegations against Region 1 chairman

Latest update March 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM
Authorities are said to be probing a serious allegation involving a senior regional official.
According to sources of the Child Care and Protection Agency (CCPA), it is probing a report involving allegations against the current Chairman for Region One, Brentnol Ashley.
The agency was tightlipped but Kaieteur News was told that the allegations center on a 22-year-old man from Region One who came to the city reportedly under Ashley’s care.
The man is said to be intellectually impaired.
He was supposed to see Dr. Bhairo Harry for his troubles for a possible referral to the psychiatric department of the Georgetown Public Hospital.
However, while in town, the man was plied with alcohol and things happened, the source said.
Yesterday, the man was medically examined for possible signs of abuse.
According to officials, the man is being treated as a child because of his condition.
The police are said to be investigating also.
The man was said to be in state care, pending the investigations.
It is unclear whether Ashley was questioned.
He is said to be a senior regional official of the People’s Progressive Party.
Mar 02, 2019By Sean Devers While the focus is on the pitches and the ground, which is expected to be fully complete by August, closing off phase one of the project, the LBI facility on the East Coast of...
Mar 02, 2019
Mar 02, 2019
Mar 02, 2019
Mar 02, 2019
Mar 02, 2019
There is a recent published letter in KN by a person named, Michael Abraham. I was delighted to read it. I smiled when I... more
RUSAL’s actions against the bauxite workers have been brutal but not unlawful. The company punitively dismissed 61 workers... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders This commentary, being written on Thursday February 21, is about troubling developments in Haiti and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]